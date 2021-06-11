2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Review: An Aging Luxury Car in a New Pickup Truck Wrapper

America loves its pickup trucks. They're big, powerful, and really fit the bill for what a true workhorse of a vehicle should be. Fortunately, there's no shortage of options to choose from when walking onto a dealer lot in any suburban town, including either of General Motors' own sub-brands. But what pickup truck do you buy when you value luxury over play, or the highway over the unpaved trail? For your consideration today is the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. Leaning more toward luxury than ruggedness is a tall order in a market that caters to sheer ability. But nevertheless, the Sierra 1500 Denali mostly delivers, as long as you can overlook the dated dashboard and some other compromises inside. You just have to be willing to pay for it.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Denali: By the Numbers Base Price (as Tested): $31,795 ($71,460)

$31,795 ($71,460) Powertrain: 6.2-liter V8 | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive

6.2-liter V8 | 10-speed automatic transmission | four-wheel drive Horsepower: 420 @ 5,600 rpm

420 @ 5,600 rpm Torque: 460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm

460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm Curb Weight: 5,180 pounds

5,180 pounds Max Payload: 2,000 pounds

2,000 pounds Max Towing: 12,000 pounds

12,000 pounds Bed length : 69.9 inches

: 69.9 inches Seating: 5

5 EPA Fuel Economy: 16 mpg city | 20 highway | 17 mpg combined

16 mpg city | 20 highway | 17 mpg combined Quick take: It’s not the best off-road or the most logical choice on-road, but it sure as hell will make towing your big boy toys to the playground a lot more enjoyable. What's the Deal? The fifth-generation GMC Sierra has been available on dealer lots for three years. In that time, the truck has remained a healthy top-pick for American consumers looking for an alternative to the class-leading Ford F-150 and its runner-up, the Chevrolet Silverado. The current model is largely a carryover from last year with new features being mainly technological in nature. New this year is the truck's camera trailering technology. Using controls on the infotainment screen, the truck can now display a trailer-length indicator, warn drivers of a potential jackknife event, and show several other camera angles that are immensely useful for towing. Buyers of lower-trim Sierras will likely appreciate the 2021 changes more as higher-end features like an off-road package, the MultiPro tailgate, and an increased towing capacity trickle down the model lineup. The Sierra also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and four new paint colors. Oh, and the top-trim Denali? Well, it gets optional premium floormats. The Denali is GMC's black-tie answer to the Sierra lineup. The flagship offering meant to separate play from drudgery, despite still being capable of hard work, and all while offering life's little luxuries a driver didn't necessarily know that they needed until now. Informally, GMC's always considered itself the "boss' truck," and the Denali is supposed to be the ultimate expression of that ethos. The Sierra 1500 is available with four gas engines and one turbo-diesel powerplant. The Denali, which is the trim GMC loaned me, receives the most boisterous of the bunch: a 6.2-liter V8 that delivers 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. In case you were wondering, the V8 rumble sounds damn good too.

On (and Off) the Road The most enjoyment to be had with this truck doesn't come from flooring it between stop lights. It comes from cruising on the highway. Few things match a fancy full-size pickup for road trip comfort, and the Sierra Denali is no exception. It is insanely comfortable when driving on a straightaway. Mild bumps in the pavement are gobbled up by the Sierra's suspension with ease, almost unnoticeable, while smooth roads are more like sailing on a calm sea—collected, cushioned, and congenial. And if you're in for the long haul, optional safety features like adaptive cruise and lane-keep assist make the drive a bit more laid back. Underneath its wool, though, this sheep is really a wolf. The Sierra has gobs of power available any any given time thanks to its large-displacement V8. It's muscular powerplant can propel the truck from zero to 60 mph in the mid-six second range—right around the same time as the Ford Focus ST, despite the truck weighing nearly a ton more. While this is surely meant to handle heavy payloads in the bed or trailer, it's intoxicating to open up the throttle a bit when entering the passing lane. Though it should be mentioned that the quiet cabin and rather relaxed ride doesn't exactly translate the sensation of speed well, meaning you'll hit the speed limit and then some before noticing you've gone over. (Maybe consider a radar detector as your first accessory after leaving the dealership.) Floor it, and the sound of GM's tried-and-true 6.2-liter V8 bellowing from under the hood and the steady rise in speed are welcome. Its tame 10-speed transmission transforms with a crisp downshift into the powerband; upshifts also feel well-placed. Even when dropping back to normal driving, the gearbox doesn't feel clumsy or overly bothersome. That's what this truck is really good at: road trips. In particular, long-haul road trips that can make use of the factory-equipped towing tech baked into the Sierra. In fact, the Sierra 1500 Denali with a crew cab, standard bed, 6.2-liter V8, and Max Towing package can haul up to 12,000 pounds.

