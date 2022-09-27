Ram 1500 EMS Edition Thanks First Responders With $500 Discount

Ram is paying homage to first responders with another Built to Serve model. The last truck celebrated firefighters, and this new Ram 1500 is a tribute to emergency medical service personnel. A special edition pickup may not be all the thank you that EMS personnel deserve, after battling on the frontlines of COVID the past few years, but it's certainly something.

Like the other Built to Serve trucks, the Ram 1500 EMS edition comes equipped with a host of utilitarian interior goodies, as well as a few exterior touches that make it more useful and visually different from your typical Ram 1500.

Inside, the EMS edition employs add-ons that will make it more useful and durable for emergency personnel. For instance, the seats are upholstered in cloth and vinyl, there are all-weather slush mats that don't care what's on the bottom of your boots, and there are spots on the seats for Velcro patches, flags, and name tags to be applied.

The front seat backs also wear PALS/MOLLE webbing, which stands for Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment. Essentially, it's a set of straps that allows for various attachments with carabiners and the like, typically used by military and medical service members.

Every Ram Built to Serve model has all-terrain tires, a locking rear differential, and skid plates that cover the front suspension, steering gear, and transfer case. It also has tow hooks and off-road calibrated shocks in case you need to treat someone in a ditch or beyond.

On the outside, two exclusive colors are available: Hydro Blue and Bright White. Contrasting those bright colors are black American flag and Built to Serve stickers on the bedsides. Continuing that theme are black bumpers, a black grille surround, and 20-inch black-bezel wheels with a unique Technical Gray finish. But wait, there's more. Black badges, black side steps, and black four-inch exhaust tips round out the exterior accents.

The interior does the opposite. All Built to Serve models get black interiors with model-specific badges throughout the cabin, and the EMS edition also gets blue stitching.

The Ram 1500 EMS edition is available on Big Horn and Lone Star crew cab models. They can be had with either the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or the 5.7-liter V8, with or without the eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

Do these Built to Serve models actually serve the heroes they're built for? Any first responder that buys one will get a $500 discount, which is nice, but the truck starts at $56,810. In turn, that discount wouldn't even cover the included $1,895 destination fee. You'd imagine that some proceeds would go to a charity or fund to help out first responders, but Ram doesn't make any mention of that. It's great to honor EMS workers who have been embarrassingly underappreciated, but it seems like more could have been done with these special editions.