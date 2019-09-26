2020 Ram 1500, Heavy Duty Black and Night Editions Debut at State Fair of Texas
Ram ditches the chrome in favor of sleek, stealthy appearance options throughout its full-size truck lineup.
If you count the State Fair of Texas as an auto show, with its multiple pickup and SUV reveals, then it's actually one of the largest in the country based on total attendance. Because of that, companies like Ram take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their newest offerings to masses, doing what they can to please the Texans who love big vehicles. This year, as expected, is no different.
For 2020, Ram is introducing a new trim package on its half-ton and heavy-duty trucks, both of which tout a stealthy theme. Called the Black Edition on the 1500 and the Night Edition on the Heavy Duty, Ram removes much of the blingy chrome and replaces it with darkened effects.
“Along with increasing capability, technology, and efficiency, Ram is always looking for ways to create more comfort and refinement for our customers. The new Limited Black Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram.
The Ram 1500 Black Edition is based on the top-tier Limited trim, adding a set of 22-inch wheels, a sport hood, and black exterior accents. The Heavy Duty Night Edition comes on either Big Horn or Laramie models, adding blacked out components and a first-ever 17-inch wheel on their dual rear wheel trucks. They are, of course, black.
The well-equipped 1500 Black Edition has an MSRP of $53,690 while the HD Night Edition starts at $37,995 for the Big Horn; they're both exclusively available on crew cab and Mega Cab trucks but the latter can be had with two- or four-wheel-drive in either 2500 or 3500 models. Buyers can also choose between the gasoline engine or the Cummins diesel with 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
The half-ton pickup will be available starting in the third quarter of this year, while the Heavy Duty trucks will hit the streets shortly after in Q4.
