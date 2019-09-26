2020 Ram 1500, Heavy Duty Black and Night Editions Debut at State Fair of Texas

If you count the State Fair of Texas as an auto show, with its multiple pickup and SUV reveals, then it's actually one of the largest in the country based on total attendance. Because of that, companies like Ram take advantage of the opportunity to showcase their newest offerings to masses, doing what they can to please the Texans who love big vehicles. This year, as expected, is no different. For 2020, Ram is introducing a new trim package on its half-ton and heavy-duty trucks, both of which tout a stealthy theme. Called the Black Edition on the 1500 and the Night Edition on the Heavy Duty, Ram removes much of the blingy chrome and replaces it with darkened effects.

FCA US LLC

“Along with increasing capability, technology, and efficiency, Ram is always looking for ways to create more comfort and refinement for our customers. The new Limited Black Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram.

FCA US LLC

The Ram 1500 Black Edition is based on the top-tier Limited trim, adding a set of 22-inch wheels, a sport hood, and black exterior accents. The Heavy Duty Night Edition comes on either Big Horn or Laramie models, adding blacked out components and a first-ever 17-inch wheel on their dual rear wheel trucks. They are, of course, black.

FCA US LLC