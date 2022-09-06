2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Is a Very Fancy Truck With a Jeweled Shifter

There's a new top-shelf Ram 1500 and it's called the Limited Elite. The high-end pickup, which will only be available as a crew cab with the 5.7-liter V8 and mild hybrid assist, clocks in at a whopping $67,100 after destination fees. That places it just above the Chevy Silverado High Country, which starts at $64,945, as well as the Ford F-150 Platinum, whose base price is $65,540.

The Limited Elite will offer Ram's multifunction tailgate as well as a bed step and bed cargo divider as standard features. Not enough to justify the big price tag? Fortunately, the interior is loaded with plush accouterments including a jeweled rotary shifter, leather seats with 12-way adjustable controls for the front occupants, a 19-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, and brightwork-laden pedals. It's meant to be the best of America's broughams with a bed, aimed squarely at the rest of the Big Three. It's not as snazzy as a GMC Denali Ultimate, but it does have a suede headliner. Try not to get it dirty, OK?

Ram's press release mentions that the Limited Elite will get a "unique instrument cluster theme." TFL Truck claims this to mean a digital 12.3-inch driver info display is coming, though there's nothing official confirming that. On one hand, it wouldn't be a surprise since screens are the biggest trend in car design, literally; on the other, Ram hasn't come forward and said as much.

There aren't even any photos of the Ram 1500 Limited Elite's interior as of right now. The 2022 Ram Limited's 10th Anniversary Edition had several of the same features, including the jeweled shifter and suede headliner, which you can see below.

Ram