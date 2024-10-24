Electric Scout Traveler and Terra Revealed: As Old-School as EVs Can Get

It sounds harsh but some folks doubt that Volkswagen’s new Scout Motors electric vehicle startup can build a 4×4 worth buying. The main concern they’ve voiced from the beginning is that electric-only isn’t realistic for off-grid adventures. Traditional four-wheelers point to that and what we know about battery-powered off-roaders so far as the main rub, and you know, they’re valid concerns. It seems like the people at Scout were listening, though, as they just revealed two concepts—a Traveler SUV and Terra pickup—unlike any other EV we’ve seen.

The top-line details are as follows: body-on-frame architecture, solid rear axle, mechanical locking differentials, and a gosh-darn (optional) gas range extender nicknamed Harvester.

Since you’re surely dying to know more about that last bit, let’s start there. Electric-only Scout models are projected to hit 350 miles of range, while those equipped with the Harvester onboard generator should go “more than 500 miles.” Scout made no mention of what gas engine it might use, but I imagine it’ll be some mass-produced commuter car powerplant that VW has plenty of. Ram is doing something similar with its 1500 Ramcharger and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, so if the same logic is applied at Scout, it’ll likely be a smaller displacement four-cylinder.

That’s alright since the engine’s sole purpose is generating electricity for the battery and motors. Speaking of which, Scout says there will be a drive unit on each axle but didn’t provide details on how the solid rear end might work. (It joins the electric Mercedes G-Class as the only other EV to not use independent suspension all around.) We’ll learn those details in time, along with specifics like battery capacity. Remember that these are concepts for now, though Scout’s PR people assured us these are “about 85%” reflective of what we’ll see hit the market with a production target of 2027. I know what you’re thinking, and I agree: that’s still a long way out.

Scout is targeting 3.5-second zero-to-60 times with fully electric models with help from four-wheel drive and “an estimated nearly 1,000 lb-ft of torque.” Your granddaddy’s 345 V8-powered Scout, this ain’t. It’ll utilize an 800-volt electrical architecture with bidirectional charging via Tesla’s North American Charging Standard plug. The port is located on the driver’s side rear fender along with a few power outlets under a flip-up cover. This is a key point because the port is in the same place on Teslas, and as automakers are in the midst of switching to the NACS standard, some EV drivers are discovering that ports located on the front driver’s side fender or the rear passenger side make it hard for the Supercharger cord to reach.

It’s cool to see Scout offer its EVs in two flavors off the bat, and old International Harvester might recognize the names. The Traveler and Terra monikers are callbacks to Scouts of yore, with the former representing the SUV body style and the latter adorning the pickup. Payload for both models is projected to exceed 2,000 pounds, which is more than either the Rivian R1T or R1S can manage. Early max towing estimates are 7,000 pounds for the Traveler and “over 10,000 pounds” for Terra; for what it’s worth, R1S towing caps out at 7,700 pounds and the R1T pulls up to 11,000 pounds.

This concept reveal was actually chock-full of truck stuff. Scout says the platform is intended to support tire sizes up to 35 inches, and the Traveler SUV will supposedly get a rear tailgate-mounted spare. Ground clearance of “over one foot” will be a good boost for capability, and Scout says it’s shooting for nearly three feet of water fording. Those mechanical front and rear lockers ought to be music to traditionalist ears, and while Scout only described the suspension options as “robust,” we know they’ll have disconnecting sway bars for better articulation.

As for the design, we have more retro-futuristic off-roaders on our hands that play heavy on nostalgia. I wondered if startup’s styling crew would go with the round headlight design of early Scouts or the slightly rectangular shape of later ones, but the answer is apparently neither. The front fascia is dominated by the LED daytime running lights that enclose the entire grille and bisect the headlamps, while the bumpers front and rear are entirely separate to reinforce the body-on-frame motif. The Terra pickup looks especially Rivian-esque, which isn’t a bad thing. And while I’m drawn to the SUV, I can’t help but wish for a two-door. Alas, both Scout models will be four-door only.

It’s unclear how much of the interior design will carry over to the production models, but Scout specifically calls out the front bench seat. We spotted that sucker in a dimly lit teaser nearly two years ago and I’m pretty stoked to know it’s making it past the concept stage. Plus, the concepts are packed with mechanical switchgear that Scout says is a shoo-in for the real trucks, as is the rollback Cabana-style roof. It’s not a convertible, but this at least gives sort of an open-air feel. A full glass roof will also be available.

How much will all of this cost? It depends on whether you believe Scout’s estimates will hold true a few years from now. The plan is for the Traveler SUV to retail for just under $60,000, putting the entry-level model closer to $50,000 after available incentives. The Terra pickup will be close to the same with a proposed starting price of $51,500 after incentives. It’s impossible to guess if those will hold true when the models reach production, which is slated for 2027. EV tax rebates and the like fluctuate, so just count on paying at least that much.

While I’m curious to see which of these features reach production and which stay in the concept phase, it seems like Scout has a stellar blueprint for making the most capable adventure EVs yet. That gas range-extender is maybe the smartest move of all, and I imagine other manufacturers will follow suit. I just wish it wasn’t such a long wait until 2027.

