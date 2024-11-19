Stellantis Will Go Hard on Gas Range Extenders in EVs With STLA Frame Platform

Ready for the era of range-extended electric trucks and SUVs? Stellantis laid out the roadmap for its new STLA Frame platform Tuesday, hinting strongly that the Ram 1500 Ramcharger’s V6 “generator” isn’t just a one-off gimmick, but a core component of the company’s multi-fuel strategy for future body-on-frame models.

Stellantis paints a picture of a highly modular platform intended for full-size pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles, and SUVs—think Ram 1500 and Jeep Wagoneer. In a media roundtable Tuesday, Stellantis was pressed about potential scalability either up in size to the Ram HD models or down to the Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator. Stellantis Director of Body on Frame Architecture Duane Schroeder responded by saying the company is currently focused on models like the half-ton Ram 1500 REV and Ramcharger. For what it’s worth, STLA Frame is designed specifically to accommodate four-wheel independent suspension; the Ram HD and open-top Jeeps exclusively use solid rear axles right now.

Being a “BEV native” platform, STLA Frame will accept liquid-cooled battery packs with capacities exceeding 200 kilowatt-hours (see: Ramcharger). The platform architecture also supports several advanced electrification features, including vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-grid charging. In the Ram 1500 REV, a bed-mounted power panel can supply 7.2 kilowatts of power while another in the trunk provides as much as 3.6 kilowatts.

On the truckier side of the equation, it can be fitted with 33-inch tires as it sits and offers a maximum ground clearance of 10.3 inches. It can also be fitted with air suspension, which is good new for both cushier Ram 1500 variants and a potential future battery-electric Wagoneer. The inclusion of body-on-frame SUVs in the STLA Frame roadmap effectively confirms reports that circulated earlier in 2024 suggesting that such a thing was coming, but just in case you’re not convinced, CEO Carlos Tavares specifically called out both Jeep and Ram in Tuesday’s announcement.

While future-proofing is arguably its primary feature, STLA Frame can also accommodate internal combustion engines, hybrid systems, and even hydrogen, the company said in its announcement. The 690-mile, range-extended powertrain and 800-volt architecture offered in the Ramcharger will serve as the flagship for this chassis, packing two electric motors, the battery, and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that keeps it topped off. The battery-only REV variant can be had with either one or two motors and up to 500 miles of range.

Some have ragged Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in the past for hesitating to commit to full electrification. However, given the cooling EV market at present, a strategy that involves gas range extenders seems like a smart one as well as a safe one.

