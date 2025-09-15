Not Dead? Electric 2027 Audi RS6 E-Tron Caught Testing in Public

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It appears that rumors of the Audi RS6 E-Tron EV’s demise were exaggerated. Despite recent hints that Audi was throwing out plans to develop an all-electric option in favor of a plug-in hybrid, our spies in Europe have now caught the battery-powered RS6 at both Audi’s private testing facility and in public, at the Nürburgring, where these shots were taken.

We’ve been hearing for a while that Audi was developing both plug-in and battery-electric versions of its long-roof super-cruiser, but it was just a few days ago that rumors out of Europe pointed to the complete elimination of the all-electric model. That means one of two things is likely true: either Top Gear got it wrong, or this isn’t really an RS6.

Since we weren’t in the proverbial room, we can’t speak to Top Gear‘s sources, but we do have eyes. Just a few weeks ago, a gasoline-burning variant was caught doing the exact same thing. Comparing them side-by-side, it’s pretty easy to make the case that we’re looking at the electric equivalent. Both have the same large, uncovered fender vents and similar rear hatch spoilers. The wheel size and ride height both appear to be identical, or at least quite similar, too.

EV Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien EV Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien PHEV/Gas PHEV/Gas Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Naturally, this had us scratching our heads, so we decided to go straight to the source. Typically, automakers don’t comment on spy photos, but we figured it was worth a shot.

“Afraid we can’t comment on future product plans,” an Audi spokesperson told us via email. “Nevertheless, we can assure you that we are working on performance models based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE).”

While that certainly falls short of a full-blown confirmation, it’s the strongest hint we’ve had in months that Audi remains committed to electric performance models. You can browse the full gallery of spy pics below.

