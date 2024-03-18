2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron: 388 Miles of Range and a Porsche Macan EV Platform

In case none of the electric luxury SUVs already on the market speak to you (are any of them supposed to, really?), Audi has a new offering for you to consider. The 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron is the company's latest e-family hauler and is set to deliver on the core tenets of modern, electric motoring: big range, big speed, and big screens.

The Q6 is based on the Volkswagen Group's new PPE platform (PPE stands for Premium Platform Electric not, uh, that other thing) which also underpins the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. A new 100-kWh lithium-ion battery delivers a claimed 388 miles of range while dual-motor all-wheel drive delivers 422 total horsepower in the Q6 and up to 510 hp for the SQ6 with launch control. AWD will be standard at launch, but some markets will get two rear-wheel-drive models later. Audi says one of those RWD versions will focus on getting mega range while the other will serve as a lower-cost, entry-level model.

Audi's newest EV uses 800-volt tech with a max charge capacity of 270 kW. Apparently, the Q6 can recoup 158 miles of range in 10 minutes of fast charging while 10 to 80% SoC should take 21 minutes.

If it wasn't obvious, the Q6 is a five-seater with plenty of rear legroom thanks to its long 9.5-foot wheelbase. That long wheelbase and short overhangs make it slightly more van-like than most other SUVs.

Par for the new EV course, there are lots of screens inside the Q6. A digital instrument cluster measures 11.9 inches while the center touchscreen is 14.5 inches corner-to-corner. There's also a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger with a privacy mode that keeps it from distracting the driver. This third screen can stream videos or do all the usual car stuff like keep an eye on the nav or music. Thankfully, everything runs on Android Automotive OS rather than any sort of proprietary software. What's more, the head-up display is tilted forward for an augmented reality effect. Something else that should also augment your reality is a 20-speaker, 830-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system with four of those speakers found in the front headrests.

Driving dynamics may be pretty low on the list of priorities of most prospective Q6 E-Tron buyers but, as an Audi-first, the Q6's control arms are in front of the suspension arms for the benefit of packaging and better handling. The steering rack is now fixed to the subframe and the front axle is new, both for the alleged benefit of drivability.

Fun to drive or not, the 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron will start at the Euro equivalent of around $80,000 in base Q6 form while the more powerful SQ6 E-Tron will cost about $100,000. Deliveries are set to start this summer.

