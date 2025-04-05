Audi Is Selling Some of Its Most Accomplished Race Cars

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Another week and another batch of former race cars with pedigree is up for sale. Audi is selling off a limited number of its LMP1 and Class 1-era DTM prototypes for the first time in its illustrious history.

Via its newly formed Audi Sport racing legends project team, the German automaker announced earlier this week that its chassis 107 of the RS 5 DTM and chassis 207 of the R18 e-tron quattro are available for purchase. Don’t go scanning auction sites, though. If you weren’t invited to the exclusive event “for selected connoisseurs,” then sorry, but you’ve got zero chance of claiming dibs.

Those in the circle of trust, however, were able to view two of the fastest race cars Audi has ever built. The automaker has claimed numerous victories at Le Mans and championship titles with these iconic chassis. The LMP1 hybrid prototype R18 chassis famously won its racing debut at the 2012 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps round of the FIA World Endurance Championship. In that race, Audi finished 1-2-3-4 with its new RP2-gen R18 chassis. The RS 5 chassis was a winner in the 2015 DTM series finale in Hockenheim.

Audi

“We are rebuilding these [original] chassis together with reconditioned parts from that time into racing cars according to strict standards and with a high level of expertise,” said Rolf Michl, managing director of Audi Sport. “In some cases, even the developers from that era are involved in the current projects.”

Yup, that means these retired racers will be handed off in drivable condition. And if you have to ask how much…

One is already accounted for, and the unnamed buyer will receive their car this summer. After the hand-off, Audi Sport will also continue to provide vehicle service and support post-sale, including regular tech inspections, spare parts service, the offer of repairs, and expertise from former developers.

“Customers can look forward not only to extremely sought-after racing cars but also to a firework display of driving emotions,” added Michl. “Our customers become part of a select circle, benefit from our motorsport expertise, and receive comprehensive support.”

Note that these chassis are merely the first to be sold through the Audi Sport racing legends program. The second-life historics project and its full range of services will be showcased to a broader but still selective audience at upcoming classic car events, such as the Jim Clark Revival, Le Mans Classic, and Goodwood Festival of Speed.

