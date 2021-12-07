Audi Made a Regen Handbrake for Its Electrified Dakar Rally Racer

In case you missed it, Audi is competing in next month's Dakar Rally with the RS Q E-Tron, a badass, gullwing-doored, electrified rally truck using powertrain tech sourced from both Formula E and DTM. Namely, it's got three electric motors from the automaker's electric-only open-wheel racing effort and a gas-powered generator lifted out from under the hood of a German touring car.

The cool engineering in the RS Q E-Tron extends beyond propulsion methods, though, because here's something that caught my eye within Audi's technical rundown of its Dakar competitor's cabin: a regenerative handbrake. Among the E-Tron's airplane-like cockpit littered with screens and switches sits a big, double-cranked aluminum handbrake—very noticeable since the absence of a manual transmission means it's the only prominent lever there. Much like how regular EV brakes often perform dual duty recuperating electricity as well as slowing down the car, Audi has adapted the RS Q's handbrake to do this as well.