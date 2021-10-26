2022 Audi RS3 First Drive Review: Five-Cylinder Fury in Audi’s Pocket Rocket

Audi deserves a tremendous amount of credit for keeping the five-cylinder engine alive. It likely would have been easier to replace it with a 2.0-liter turbo-four and call it a good job well done, but the five lives on in several members of the hot-rodded RS range, including the TT. The newest 2022 Audi RS3, which will reach American showrooms as a 2022 model, benefits from the latest evolution of this sonorous engine.

Like its predecessor, the 2022 RS3 reigns over the A3 clan with a muscular-looking exterior design that steers well clear of cartoonish wings, comes with a wide range of suspension and steering improvements, and offers a level of performance normally found in more expensive cars. Stopping there would have made the new RS3 simply a rehash of the outgoing car, so Audi changed the recipe by adding a torque-splitting rear differential that quickens the sedan’s pace while exposing its riotous side—and the driver’s as well.

2022 Audi RS3: By the Numbers

Base price: TBA

TBA Powertrain: 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five | 7-speed dual-clutch| all-wheel-drive

2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five | 7-speed dual-clutch| all-wheel-drive Horsepower: 401 @ 5,600 to 7,000 rpm

401 @ 5,600 to 7,000 rpm Torque: 369 lb-ft @ 2,250 to 5,600 rpm

369 lb-ft @ 2,250 to 5,600 rpm 0-62 mph: 3.8 seconds

3.8 seconds Curb weight: 3,472 pounds (European-spec)

3,472 pounds (European-spec) EPA fuel economy: TBD

TBD Seats: 5

5 Cargo capacity: 11.3 cubic feet

11.3 cubic feet Quick take: Fast, exciting to drive, and well-built, the five-cylinder 2022 RS3 is a car we should all celebrate.

Gimme Five!

Based on the second-generation A3 Sedan, which is an evolution of the fourth-generation A3, the RS3 is new for the 2022 model year. Visually, it’s characterized by an exterior design that’s far less subtle than its predecessor’s; there’s no mistaking it for an S3 when you see it in your rear-view mirror. Designers notably added rhombus-shaped inserts that echo the Audi Sport logo to the grille and they painted the bezel black. In typical Audi fashion, the headlights get a cool treatment as well: There is a cluster of 15 individual LEDs in each unit that illuminate to form a checkered flag. Unlocking the car triggers a welcome sequence that uses the LEDs in the driver-side light to spell out “RS3” one character at a time.