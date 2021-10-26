2022 Audi RS3 First Drive Review: Five-Cylinder Fury in Audi’s Pocket Rocket

On the open road, the RS3 makes a good first impression. It’s quick, both off the line and when passing, and the suspension system is more compliant than you might expect considering its performance credentials. It’s also very mature: you don’t hear snaps, crackles, and pops from the exhaust system. That’s partially due to European noise regulations, which tend to be stricter than America’s, and I’m told the version that will disembark here will bark at least a little louder thanks to exhaust flap-related tweaks. That’s great news: the five-cylinder’s song is unique and worth cranking up. As it stands, however, the loudest part of the test car I drove is the green paint (more subtle colors will be available, too).
It’s when you start seeing “curves ahead” signs that the engine, the quick-shifting transmission, the Quattro system, the firmer suspension, and the torque splitter all convene to reveal the RS3’s true character. It’s a fairly small car (especially by American standards) so it delivers the type of fun, nimble handling that’s often lost in bigger sport sedans, yet the 401-horse output gives it a level of performance that was unheard of in this segment a decade ago. Above all, it’s easy to drive. Sure, it can drift around cones like a Hollywood stunt car, but the RS3 is precise and well-balanced in the realistic driving conditions that enthusiasts are likely to encounter, with well-weighted steering and powerful brakes.
For all intents and purposes, the RS3 drives like a supercar that's been miniaturized. Lapping the short, tight Megara track near Athens, Greece, in the RS3 Sportback—which will not be sold in the United States, even if you ask nicely or start an online petition—reveals the same attributes put on fast-forward. Here, without oncoming 125cc scooters to worry about, the effect that the torque splitter has on cornering is amplified and grip is phenomenal. There is a faint trace of turbo lag, but the engine easily overcomes it and pulls hard as the horsepower picks up where the torque leaves off.
