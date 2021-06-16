Buy Ken Block's 914-HP Hoonitruck for $1.1M and Become a Drifting God

If you'd like to park a bonafide internet star in your garage, here's your chance. Ken Block's Hoonitruck—a 1977 Ford F-150 that's been heavily modified, to say the least—is currently for sale. It was the star of Climbkhana Two and the final, Route 66 segment of Gymkhana Ten, two videos that have collectively raked in over 50 million views on YouTube.

Currently looking for a new owner via LBI Limited with an asking price of $1.1 million, this Internet-famous truck will cost you approximately 22 cents per every person who will recognize it, if my back-of-the-napkin math is to be relied upon. Kind of a bargain, if you look at it that way.