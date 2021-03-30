Three of Ken Block’s Gymkhana Cars That Wowed Millions With Crazy Stunts Are Up for Sale

The 1986 Ford RS200 holds a special place in every rally enthusiast's heart, including Block's. This rare car is the 80th example of just 200 homologation specials ever built, and a car that Block himself lusted after even before becoming successful in his career—it was, and always has been, his favorite car.
Originally designed to compete in Group B, this beautifully sculpted masterpiece's original 1.8-liter was upgraded to the Evolution-spec 2.1-liter (one of the 24 Evolution motor packages ever built) and tuned to reach more than 700 horsepower on standard pump gas. The engine is attached to a sequential gearbox and the combination sounds absolutely incredible.
I don't know about you, but this is one of those cars that I just couldn't bring myself to sell. I guess if you have to take your shoes off to drive the car, it might get a little bit cumbersome over time, but luckily I'll never have to worry about such a thing.