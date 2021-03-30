Three of Ken Block’s Gymkhana Cars That Wowed Millions With Crazy Stunts Are Up for Sale

Ken Block is perhaps one of the most widely known pro drivers in the entire world—even folks who don't care about racing love to watch his drift-filled Gymkhana films. His on-track performance and on-screen presence have helped to breed a new generation of auto enthusiasts and perpetuate the love for the hobby shared by millions around the world.

Between the Hoonigan branding, Monster logo, and iconic "43" moniker, Block's cars are instantly recognizable by virtually anyone who has watched a car video on YouTube in the past decade. Now, Block has listed three of his most legendary rides up for sale, including his beloved 1986 Ford RS200.