Package Deal: 1996 Daytona 24-Winning Oldsmobile Race Car and Support Truck Up for Sale

Want to go historic racing with champion race cars from the ’90s but don’t know how to get going? Well, a “complete race package” that includes two race cars—one being a Daytona 24 winner—is up for grabs on eBay. Buy it, and you’ll be lining up on the grid already a winner.

Currently selling for $675,000, the pricing is not for the faint of heart. However, once you realize the collection is a real-deal championship lineup, then OBO all you want, but this owner really does know what he got.

Included are race cars, a support hauler, and “numerous spare parts,” which have been consigned through Motorcar Market, a high-end exotics and classic car sales specialist. Normally, the team handles standalone vehicles or small collections. However, when the owner of this race team bundle reached out, the opportunity couldn’t be passed up.

“This is one of the most significant collections we’ve represented,” said a company spokesperson during a phone call with The Drive. “Most race cars, historic or otherwise, are broken down, parted out, sold for scrap. This, though, for such a valuable piece of history to remain intact all of these years — it’s like the band never broke up.”

One vehicle is a fully-restored Brix Racing Oldsmobile Aurora race car built by Rocketsports. Back in the day, this heavily modified race car featured a 4.0-liter quad-cam V8 that produced upwards of 650 horsepower. Now that it’s built for historic racing, a more powerful Chevrolet SB2 small-block racing V8 (think 850 hp) with greater parts availability has been added.

Dressed in black, white, and yellow livery, the #5 race car won the GTS-1 class during the 1996 24 Hours of Daytona at the hands of Scott Sharp, Jim Pace, and none other than the now-legendary team owner Wayne Taylor. The Aurora GTS-1 would go on to win four more times during its racing career, including the 1997 12 Hours of Sebring. In its second career as a historics racer, it won the Classic Daytona 24 and the Classic 12 Hours of Sebring multiple times.

The second car was a former pro as well, having also had some wins early on, but was taken out of commission following an IMSA rule change in 1996 that banned transaxles. With the team shifting its focus to a solid axle competitor, this former podium finisher could only watch from the paddock. The listing states that the vehicle is a “rolling chassis.” Its independent rear suspension is intact and is set up for a Chevy SB2. Most parts to finish the race car’s build are included as part of the sale, but you’ll still need wiring, a data acquisition system, and, oh, an engine.

The last vehicle on the list is the big one. Like, literally big because it’s the transporter. The Freightliner FL112 Toterhome by Renegade is basically a towing motorhome with a liftgate trailer. On their own, these RV haulers can fetch in the low six figures, depending on specs and condition.

The collection has changed hands several times, so it is indeed a small miracle that the kit is still with the caboodle. The current owner put the group up for sale late last year and is said to have put a “considerable investment” into the collection, of which the sale price is only a fraction. The Aurora GTS-1 last participated in a historics race in 2022 at where else but Daytona?

Not meant to be museum pieces, although the prerogative of the next owner, these vehicles can still handle a race day. All a buyer needs is a crew. Motorcar Market can help you out with that, too.

