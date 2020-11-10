The Classic 24 at Daytona Shows How to Do a 24-Hour Race in Just Four Hours

Life mirrors racing. Or maybe the other way around. Suppose you want to do a 24-hour race, but most of the cars, and a lot of the drivers, are simply too old to pull it off the conventional way?

Then you compete in this past weekend's Historic Sportscar Racing's Classic 24 Hours at Daytona, where the race is essentially divided into bite-sized chunks, with plenty of downtime to work on your car, or for the drivers, sleep.

The event is modeled after the Le Mans Classic, where the cars are roughly grouped by speed and horsepower. Each class, there are six of them, race for 42 minutes every six hours. The racing is intense, but the atmosphere isn’t, because of the breaks between track time to fix problems—and there are some temperamental cars here—and rest, because there are plenty of drivers, like Bill Warner, founder of the Amelia Island Concours, in their 70s.