Porsche Kills WEC Hypercar Program but Stays in IMSA

Porsche announced Tuesday morning that it will pull the plug on its factory Hypercar program in the FIA World Endurance Championship at the end of this season. The move follows a board-level review of the automaker’s motorsport programs, taking into account the current global financial climate, including tariffs, declining sales, EV adoption, and a plan to reduce workforce by 10% over the next four years.

“We very much regret that, due to the current circumstances, we will not be continuing our involvement in the WEC after this season,” said Michael Steiner, the board member responsible for research and development, including motorsports. “Motorsport has always been of major importance for Porsche and is an essential part of the brand.”

Porsche is currently in second place in the Hypercar manufacturers’ championship behind Ferrari. Both the WEC and IMSA programs are run by Penske, though Porsche will retain its factory efforts in the North American championship for now. It also appears that Porsche will remain involved in Formula E, where it’s also partnered with Penske.

James Moy Photography via Getty

This decision raises questions about whether Porsche will have any factory efforts at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year. The answer is, well, tricky. As Sportscar 365 breaks it down, multiple boxes must be checked for Porsche to race at Le Mans. First: If Porsche Penske wins the GTP title in IMSA, it would get an automatic invite to race in France. That said, WEC rules mandate a minimum of two Hypercars per manufacturer, which it currently meets. However, with Porsche Penske being absent next year, it leaves the independent team, Proton Competition, in the weeds with its single 963. And as the report highlights, it would only be eligible to race if two 963s race the full season.

While it’s unfortunate that Porsche has decided to pull out of WEC, it’s excellent news for all racing fans that it will remain involved in IMSA. For how long, though, who knows? With the GTP class being one of the most competitive and exciting to watch in all of motorsports, it would be a huge blow to the current appeal of the series to lose a vital brand like Porsche.

