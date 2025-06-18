Audi Will Make a V8 Hybrid RS6 Now Instead of Going EV Only: Report

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

In just a few short days, Audi has seemingly gone from eliminating internal combustion engines from its global lineup, to giving one of its most beloved, gas-burning performance icons a new lease on life. The upcoming RS6 may not exclusively be offered with an electric powertrain, as we previously understood. It will instead be accompanied by a V8 model, incorporating an updated version of the existing 4.0-liter mill in a plug-in hybrid system, per Autocar.

You can chalk up this reported change in heart to the same rationale that’s led Ferrari to delay its first series production EV, and Ford to invest in new hybrids rather than successors to existing battery-electric models. This is all about demand. This news also arrives during a time of mounting pressure from member nations, chiefly Germany, to overturn the European Union’s 2035 engine ban.

When asked for comment on Autocar’s report about a new V8 hybrid RS6, an Audi spokesperson didn’t deny the claim and responded to The Drive with the following statement: “We always said that 2033 was a target date and that we have the ability to adjust with all-new EV and ICE architectures. We continued to invest in new EV and ICE models and just launched some of our key models. We introduced the Q6 e-tron end of 2024 and just launched the Q5, the A5 and the A6 e-tron with more to come including RS models.”

The existing RS6 Avant. Love those wheels. Audi

The rumored hybrid powertrain would place the new RS6 on equal footing with the BMW M5, as big, V8-propelled Autobahn chargers with support from electric motors. But Audi is said to match BMW’s strategy in another way: The next-generation RS6 will reportedly be available as both a wagon and a sedan, something Audi hasn’t done in 15 years, Autocar adds.

The technology for Audi to realize a plug-in hybrid RS6 already exists within the Volkswagen realm, thanks to Porsche. The E-Hybrid system used in the Cayenne and Panamera, for example, could inform how Audi executes the gas-burning RS6. It will obviously come at a weight penalty—there’s just no getting around that—but electrification will be necessary for Audi to deliver an RS-caliber experience while keeping in line with Euro 7 emissions regulations.

As for the RS6 E-Tron, it’s purported to run a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, with power figures landing around 670 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque, according to the publication. Given how so many automakers have taken a modular approach to future vehicle platforms, there’s no reason Audi and others shouldn’t be able to meet enthusiasts where they are, whether they demand a V8 or all-electric performance.

