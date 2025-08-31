Next-Gen Audi RS6 Avant Spied Testing at the Nurburgring, and It Looks Like a PHEV

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Fast wagons are having their time in the sun right now as BMW sells M5 Touring estates like hotcakes and the Audi RS6 Avant is enjoying its best sales year ever. To be clear, it’s not unusual for these German speed machines to succeed elsewhere in the world—Europe loves them, and rightfully so—but even U.S. buyers are snatching these up in unprecedented volumes. The good news doesn’t stop there either, as these spy shots show Audi testing the next-generation longroof RS6 on the Nurburgring with some fat center-exit exhaust pipes. Let me explain why that matters more than you might think.

There was a time when we thought the forthcoming RS6 Avant would be electric-only, but clearly, that ain’t the case. We reported back in June that Audi would likely go with a plug-in hybrid variant of its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 instead. All signs point to that still being the case, as the aforementioned exhaust is accompanied by a high-voltage sticker on the windshield, just like you find on other PHEVs in testing.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

I can only imagine how much power this car will make, as it’s sure to get a bump over the current non-electrified model. It’s no slouch as it is, what with its 621 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. This is pure speculation, but 650 hp or more doesn’t seem out of the question.

The camo wrap on this Audi is so thick that it’s tough to pick out many details. From the rear three-quarter view, you get a sneak peek of the taillights that appear more bracket-shaped than the existing RS6’s. Then, there are some front fender vents that the current one doesn’t have. Its hips are still wide, its wheels are still huge in diameter, and the body kit recreates the familiar ground effects that we’re used to seeing on the Avant.

Stefan Baldauf/SB-Medien

Holes cut in the front bumper camo seem to reveal fat intercoolers for the turbos, and interestingly, the lower grille is only breathing through two holes that are offset to the passenger side. I don’t think there’s much to read into there. Take a look-see behind the windshield, though, and you’ll spot a flat-bottom steering wheel when it’s cranked mid-turn, as well as a flared upper dash that looks drastically different from the current design. You can pretty much bank on it having a wall of screens, with the passenger likely getting their own smaller display like we see in the 2026 A6.

Everything seems to be shaping up nicely with the new big-body Avant. I’m just eager for someone to toss me the keys.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com