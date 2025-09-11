Volvo CEO Says ‘The Industry Will Be Electric – There’s No Turning Back:’ TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

TDS is tight, light, and right. Gathering all the latest automotive news bubbling from around the globe in one spot, TDS summarizes stories in a single sentence with a link provided for those wanting to go deeper.

I spent the night traveling from the U.S. to the UK and am basically existing on coffee at the moment, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Nothing, but I did ride in a Mercedes-Benz EQS this morning, and while there may be less headroom than the back of an S-Class I did get a massage.

🪫 Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said “in (about) 10 years, cars will all be electric and they will be lower cost,” while noting “there’s no turning back” and some companies will simply not adapt to new circumstances with some new dominate players emerging in “the new world.”

🏃 Tesla owners aren’t just walking, they are running away from their EVs and defecting as loyalty drops worse than any other automaker aside from Dodge.

🔊 The electric Audi sports car that arrives in 2027 might have fake gear shifts, and noise pumped out of it through speakers that sounds like the automaker’s iconic five-cylinder engine, but it won’t be called the TT.

🪄 The next Nissan Sentra might have just received an early debut thanks to China, and the design mixes a lot of new Nissan Leaf into the front end.

🪦 Audi’s five-cylinder engine got a stay of execution, but only until 2027, which is when the special gas-powered motor will die.

📱 BMW claimed that most drivers don’t even rely on Apple CarPlay like everyone thinks.

