The GP1 Looks Like a Greatest Hits Album of Analog Supercars

A British outfit called Garagisti & Co. is making some waves this week with gorgeous renderings of its super-limited, super-expensive hypercar called the GP1. The design is supposed to be inspired by “icons of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s,” and the spirit is all old-school sports driving awesomeness. Non-turbo V12, six-speed manual, rear-wheel drive, and an interior like a midcentury modern psychiatrist’s office. Or maybe I’m just projecting that last bit—because it looks like driving this thing would be deeply therapeutic after being bombarded by screens in any other modern vehicle.

The car looks complete in these images, and looking at them on a small screen, I thought they were photos at first myself. But the company’s press release confirms that they are, in fact, digital renders. Garagisti & Co. states that the car is “now in advanced stages of engineering and production.” I’m guessing the company’s people wanted to roll out the idea to be part of the hypercar hype-wave that is Monterey Car Week, which is currently underway.

Unfortunately, few of us will ever see one of these in person anywhere, let alone drive it, as the GP1’s creators are only planning to make 25 and charging over $3.3 million (£2.45 million, to be exact) each. Still, it’s a very pretty interior and exterior design that simultaneously looks unique while reminding me of a few different cars in the elite class of low-production performance machines.

I see a lot of Ford GT, some Lamborghini, Lancia, some Ferrari … any elements look particularly familiar to you?

Garagisti & Co. has some big-name supplier collaborators, like Brembo (brakes), Öhlins (suspension), and Xtrac (transmission). But the fact that it’s making a “completely new and bespoke” engine is exceptionally wild. And probably a big part of why the price is so high. I think it’s madness to make an entirely custom engine just for 25 cars—how the heck is anybody supposed to find parts for this in five years? Very cool, extremely impractical. I guess that’s what cars at this level are kind of all about, though.

The V12 will have 6.6 liters of displacement, rev to 9,000 rpm, and claim 800 horsepower (and “over” 516 lb-ft of torque). Since the car is only supposed to weigh 2,200 pounds (dry), that should be enough juice to enter orbit. It’s not clear where the motor’s at in development, but conceptually, it sounds awesome. So does the ethos behind the whole project.

“Our vision for Garagisti was born from a simple question,” said Garagisti & Co. co-founder Mario Escudero in a press release. “What if the golden age of analogue supercars never ended? What if icons like the Countach Evoluzione had sparked a lineage rather than a dead-end? What would the great cars of the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s look like today if they’d evolved with new technology but kept their analogue soul? We brought together some of the best minds in the world and answered that question with our hands, our hearts, and our passion. The GP1 is our answer.”

Swipe through here to see some more renders of this magnificent beast:

The company describes itself as “a coalition of specialists, not generalists,” listing out key collaborators:

I like this trend of super-fancy cars leaning into the ideas of tactility and analoginess. Here’s hoping the notion trickles back down to more basic brands and old-world warmth makes a comeback over the kitchen appliance aesthetic so many mid-range cars are leaning into these days.

