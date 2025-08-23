This Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Ripping It on a Track Could Fool You Into Thinking It’s Not an EV

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The best part of being an automotive journalist is that I’m constantly surrounded by people who share my passion for cars, racing, and all things on wheels. The worst part of being an automotive journalist is that, thanks to being surrounded by like-minded people, it can often feel like I’m living in a bubble with little input from, y’know, normal people. As a result, I purposely try to connect with people who are not into cars, and, to be honest, who know very little about them. The results are often funny and eye-opening at the same time.

What does this have to do with this video of Randy Pobst ripping the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N up the Goodwood Hillclimb? Allow me to explain.

As you may already know, the high-po Ioniq Ns have a simulated manual transmission that reacts to upshifts and downshifts just like a normal gas-powered sports car would, while also making engine sounds that lead you to believe you’re driving something other than an EV. Now, I’ve never driven one, but almost everyone in the office has, and they all have great things to say about it.

Watching Pobst flip through the gears while the Ioniq 6 N screams its loud artificial tune is quite entertaining. There’s no denying Pobst’s amazing skills, and he genuinely looks to be having a blast. The simulated sound is quite spicy, and the shifts match perfectly with the flick of the paddle. Also, the shifting itself affects the sound, and together it all sounds super realistic.

This made me think: If you showed this video to someone who doesn’t know the Ioniq 6 N is an EV, could they be fooled into thinking it’s a normie ICE car? I think the answer is yes. However, it’s not rare for someone to be fooled by something on YouTube, after all. The real question is: could someone who has no idea about cars drive an Ioniq 6 N—with all its faux engine sounds and shifting and all—and be fooled into thinking it’s a gas-powered car? I still believe the answer is yes.

There’s no right or wrong answer here, and for what it’s worth, this is a pretty silly observation on my part. But hey, it’s what came to mind when I was watching this video, and I thought I’d find out how you guys feel about it. Lemme know in the comments.

