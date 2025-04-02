Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets a Sharper Face for 2026 and Meaner N Line Model

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’ve always appreciated the Hyundai Ioniq 6’s design, as it reminds me of the original Mercedes CLS. But for 2026, the Ioniq 6 is getting even better, thanks to snazzy styling tweaks, useful interior upgrades, and an even cooler-looking new N Line model.

Gone are the current Ioniq 6’s insectoid headlights. In their place are thin strips of square LEDs for its daylight running lights, and thicker (but also slim) main beams underneath. Those projectors are kind of hidden in the new black front fascia, while the DRLs sit in the main body color, so you don’t really ever see the headlights until they’re on. The rear spoiler is gone, too, replaced by an integrated ducktail spoiler, for better aerodynamics and a more cohesive silhouette. You might also notice cameras instead of side mirrors, though due to federal safety regulations, those would not be coming to the U.S.

Hyundai

More importantly, the Ioniq 6 gets some improvements inside, which is where I reckon the current car needed the most work. While the overall design was solid, the materials Hyundai used felt cheap for a vehicle starting at almost $40,000. The company appears to be addressing this in the refreshed 6 with “enhanced door trim materials for a more premium feel.” Hopefully, that treatment will extend to the center console, which has been supposedly rearranged to be more functional. There’s also a new climate control screen intended to be easier to use, a sportier-looking steering wheel, and two screens on either side of the dashboard for the side camera displays.

The tweaks for the new N Line trim are purely cosmetic, but they do make a noticeable visual difference. It offers a unique front fascia with big “intakes,” as well as five-spoke wheels that wouldn’t look out of place on an Audi RS car.

Hyundai

But Hyundai snuck a teaser for something more exciting between its facelifted electric sedans—literally. Sitting in the background of one image, behind a regular Ionic 6 and an N Line model, is the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. You can see that in addition to the sedan’s integrated ducktail spoiler, there’s a big fixed wing. The Ioniq 6 N also seems to have a new rear diffuser and some red trim. No mechanical info was given, but it’s probably safe to expect similar tech to the Ioniq 5 N: two electric motors making 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque.

I’m excited about this new-look Ioniq 6. With it, Hyundai took a vehicle that already turned heads and made it a bit sharper, without ruining its distinctiveness. Besides, I’ll never turn down another 641-horsepower sport sedan. Will Hyundai finally have its M3-killer?

