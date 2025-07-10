Toyota’s Secret GT Supercar Just Climbed Goodwood in Camouflage

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Toyota’s flagship GT car has been years in the making. We still don’t know which badge it’ll wear—whether it’ll be labeled the Lexus LFR, as has been rumored, or something in the Gazoo Racing family. Either way, it’s clearly getting close to arrival. Within the last several weeks, a road car prototype was spotted in California, adding to its testing at circuits around the world, including the Nürburgring. On Thursday, however, it was in England for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it climbed the hill at a leisurely pace alongside its racing counterpart.

Both production and competition-spec cars were camouflaged, but the wraps conceal what looks to be final or near-final bodywork. The front and rear fascias and associated lighting appear to be about there, and some of the details, like the intakes at the base of the B pillars, and the way the side sills curve in just before the front wheels, look especially good.

This is shaping up to be one seriously mean supercar, with its long hood, short rear deck, and low, wide stance. I’d describe it as a cross between a Mercedes SLS AMG and a Dodge Viper. You can spot the pair running at about 55 minutes into the livestream below, which is still ongoing as of writing.

There are still a fair number of question marks surrounding the as-yet-unnamed Toyota halo machine. Chief among them is powertrain, though all rumors—and in this case, all sounds—clearly point to a V8, and likely one with forced induction. The big question is to what degree the internal combustion engine will be assisted by an electric motor. If Toyota opts for twin-turbo, hybrid power, the figures could be massive. But, as long as we’ve waited, we’ll still have to hold on a bit longer for specifics.

