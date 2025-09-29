The Lexus LS Redefined Flagship Luxury Sedans. Now It’s Dead

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

After 36 years, Lexus is killing off its flagship LS luxury sedan—the car that not only set the stage for Lexus as a brand, but also completely realigned customer expectations for halo luxury sedans. Lexus will see it off with a limited run of Heritage Edition finished in a Ninety Noir exterior over a Rioja Red cabin. Only 250 of these will be sold in the United States, all 2026 models. And then, poof, no more LS.

It’s another sad omen for trunk fans. Barely a half-decade ago, we were heralding the LS as proof that sedans still have a place in the U.S. market. And in our defense, it remains a solid, likable luxury conveyance; sadly, it just didn’t have the necessary staying power. With sedans dropping left and right, it seems virtually no four-door is safe these days. After all, if it can happen to the LS, it can happen to anything.

If you’re under the age of 35 or so, all this fuss over an expensive luxury sedan may seem overblown. But, if you’re in the elder millennial age bracket or older, you probably remember how big of a deal the LS was back in 1990. For the others, perhaps this MotorWeek retro review will provide a little insight.

First of all, yes—that’s what TV was like in 1990. And second, if you’re just being exposed to all of this for the first time and you’re catching big Genesis vibes from all of this, congrats, you’re catching on to my point. Japan was very much the Korea of the time, still overcoming a (largely but not entirely undeserved) reputation for being cheaply built. My, how far we’ve come.

The original LS is also a bit of a fascinating time capsule. It comes from a time when ABS and traction control were still luxury features. My 1990 Mazda Miata was built just down the proverbial highway in Hiroshima and couldn’t be had with either; ABS would become optional later, and traction control didn’t show up for another 15 years.

2026 Lexus LS500 AWD Heritage Edition, limited to just 250 units. Lexus

The 2026 Lexus LS Heritage Edition will run you $99,280 (including destination) and comes with pretty much everything, including the 23-speaker Mark Levinson audio upgrade.

