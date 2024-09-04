Lucid Air Now Costs Less to Lease Than Most Small Luxury Sedans

If you’re in the market for a premium compact sedan, like the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, or Lexus IS, now might be your chance to upgrade to something bigger, more luxurious, and electric. Despite being larger and typically more expensive than those cars, the Lucid Air Pure is now available to lease for similar money.

Right now, Lucid is offering a range of deals on most Air models, as part of its “Accelerating the EV Experience” program, per CarsDirect. The cheapest of these is a promotion on the entry-level Air Pure, which starts at $71,400. However, the current deal chops $15,000 off that price, after the $7,500 federal tax credit and a $7,500 credit from Lucid. After the discounts, with $5,549 due at signing, the Lucid Air can be had for $549 per month. That’s a total effective lease price of $703 per month.

Comparatively, BMW’s current lease deal on the 3 Series is $579 per month, after $4,719 due at signing, giving it an effective lease price of $710 per month. So the Bimmer is more expensive to lease overall despite being smaller, less powerful, and slower. Following that same formula, the A4 costs $726 per month. The C-Class costs $683 per month, but the Lucid makes up the difference by offering $1,000 of free charging at Electrify America. To sweeten the deal even further, Lucid will provide an additional $5,000 bonus if customers pick a vehicle that’s already on site and doesn’t have to be ordered.

Lucid

All of that makes the Lucid Air cheaper to own for the next three years than most cars that typically cost significantly less, allowing many premium compact sedan customers to step pretty far upmarket. The Lucid Air Pure makes 430 horsepower, does 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and still gets 420 miles from a single charge.

I’m not trying to sound like a Lucid commercial, though, as the company’s cheapest sedan naturally comes with caveats. It’s only rear-wheel drive, not everyone lives in an area where an electric car is viable, and Lucid isn’t exactly known for being as reliable as mainstream brands (although, two years or 24,000 miles of free scheduled maintenance, in addition to the warranty, addresses that last issue). However, if any buyer of a traditional luxury sedan has the means and desire, the current Lucid Air deal makes a compelling case for switching to an EV.

