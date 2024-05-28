2025 BMW 3 Series Refresh Gives M3 and M340i a Power Boost

The 2025 BMW 3 Series is bringing a mild update to Bavaria's range of compact sedans. Highlights include a new infotainment system, tweaked design, and small power bumps for the M340i and top-spec M3.

One key enhancement coming to all 3ers is the iDrive 8.5 infotainment system featuring a new home screen and QuickSelect functionality that cuts down on the need to go into submenus. Surrounding that new software is a revised look inside and out, including new steering wheels and trim options, as well as a new dashboard with nine-color cascade lighting around the center vents.

BMW

Outside, four new paint colors are available for the regular 3 Series. Arctic Race Blue and Vegas Red have been added to the regular metallic selection, while two new special "Frozen" colors—Pure Grey and Portimao Blue—can be had. It all sits on new 19-inch wheels.

With the high-performance M3, headlights are new as is a flat-bottom steering wheel. Oh, and the M3 trunk lid badge on Competition models is now outlined in silver.

BMW

Don't think it's all just tinsel, though, because BMW has given the 2025 3 Series chassis tweaks that allegedly deliver even better handling and comfort. Most notably, stiffer mounts have been used between the rear dampers and the body, apparently resulting in better comfort across all situations and drive modes with no detriment to handling or performance. In Comfort mode, steering has been made lighter.

The straight-six M340i gets mild power and torque bumps, now making 386 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, up 4 hp and 29 lb-ft. Claimed 0-60 is unchanged: 4.4 seconds with rear-wheel drive and 4.1 seconds with all-wheel drive.

BMW

Just like the M4, the all-wheel-drive M3 Competition gets 20 more hp from a tweaked engine management system to make 523 horses total. This top model gets to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, the same as before, and tops out at 155 mph or 180 with the M Driver's Package.

The 2025 BMW 3 Series starts at $46,675 for the base 330i and $60,775 for the M340i, while the M3 begins at $77,175.

BMW