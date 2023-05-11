2024 Lexus GX Teaser Shows the Luxury SUV Embracing Its Off-Road Potential

The Lexus GX may not be the first rig that comes to mind when you think of off-roading, but that's probably because of the badge. It has shared a platform with the Toyota 4Runner for a little more than a decade, and owners often kit them out with bigger tires, steel bumpers, and winches. It looks like Lexus has been paying attention to those, as its teaser for the 2024 model-year GX shows a sharp, muscular SUV with a tall hood and wide fenders.

The only info Lexus included Thursday is that the next-gen model is "coming soon." It's expected to ride on Toyota's TNGA-F platform, just like the new Tundra pickup and Sequoia SUV. This likely means it'll move away from the V8 and adopt a twin-turbo V6, potentially with a hybrid system as standard. That should land it near its Toyota siblings' 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

Lexus

A shot of the GX's trunk shows a full-width taillight, which mimics the Sequoia. "LEXUS" is spelled out in full on the larger LX600. There's not much else to glean from the photo other than all the dust on the back glass, which may indicate it's been playing in the dirt.

There are plenty of reasons for enthusiasts to be excited about this Lexus, which may sound strange. But in addition to being a slick off-roader in its own right, it should also foreshadow what's to come of the next-gen 4Runner. Both models have been around in their current form since 2010, so they're past due for an update. And since the international-market Land Cruiser is also a TNGA-F truck, some of its 4x4 tech could trickle down to these new models.

Some folks are excited to know that the GX isn't going away in favor of the Lexus TX that was teased Tuesday. That'll be a softer, more luxurious ride that lands on the larger end of the spectrum. Lexus said in its announcement of the TX that "something big is coming," so if you were worried about there being enough three-row SUVs on the market, you could rest easier knowing car companies have you covered.