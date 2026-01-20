Tesla Cybertruck Sales Dropped 50% in 2025: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to the Downshift, or TDS for short.

Light, succinct, and dense, TDS gathers the latest automotive news from around the globe and places it in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

I’m in Sweden and it’s been a long travel day, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Nothing. I dropped the Lexus LS off at the airport as I left town, but I did get a ride in a Volvo EX90 today with lovely wool seats that made me wonder why so many people think leather equates luxury.

📉 The Tesla Cybertruck charged out the gate to instantly become the best-selling electric truck on the market in 2024, but sales were cut in half in 2025 (its second year on the market) with only about 20,000 units sold; it’s a now a colossal flop and marks the single largest sales drop of any EV on the market.

🧐 Analysts and dealers are skeptical of Jaguar’s new business plan to shift upmarket with an all-electric low-volume lineup.

🪫 Mazda has reportedly delayed its upcoming EVs to 2029 due to softening market demand and will shift its focus to hybrids.

🏢 Ford is separating itself from Lincoln and giving its luxury division its own headquarters in the revitalized Ford-owned Michigan Central Station.

💥 The Apollo Evo debuted and might be the hypercar maker’s craziest track car yet.

🔋 Turns out the Volkswagen ID Buzz is a sales hit, just not in the United States.

😇 Kia’s working on a new EV that will become the automaker’s next halo car, but whether that EV takes the Stinger nameplate or is called the EV7 is unknown.

Have feedback on the formatting of TDS? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com