Up to 80% Off: The JB Tools Clearance Page Is a DIY Treasure Trove

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

JB Tools, an online tool and garage-stuff retailer out of Livonia, Michigan, has become one of my new favorite places to browser-window shop. There’s a great selection of hand tools, power tools, safety equipment, and more on the site. But there’s also a richly populated clearance-sale page loaded with killer deals, and below that, specific sale pages for discounted bundles, U.S.-made products, and more.

One of my many jobs here at The Drive is to scour the internet for great buys on all things automotive-adjacent. I discovered JB Tools this week while seeking out vendor alternatives to Amazon and Walmart. And while those retail giants sometimes have compelling shipping deals, JB Tools should be on your go-to hit list for deal hunting and discount browsing—I’m seeing a lot of great pricing and a distinct lack of low-quality trash I usually find myself sifting through on other sites.

Check out one of those deal pages linked to above and see what you can find. Here are a few steals that caught my eye just today:

75% Off: $80 Battery Charger for $20 See It