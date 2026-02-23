Get 50% Off This ’70s-Inspired Tonneau Chronograph

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Cars and chronograph watches go together perfectly—especially clean, classy chronos like this Timex Legacy Tonneau with a black 42-mm stainless case and subtle red stripe on the strap. This is a nice buy at its $249 list price, and an absolutely screaming deal at 50% off ($124.99) like it is right now.
We all know Timex is not on the same plane as Omega or Rolex. But this American company been making watches for 170 years—it must be doing something right. Besides, if you actually want something you can wear without worry, a low price of entry is a feature, not a bug. This is a heck of a lot of watch for $125. Wear it trackside, wear it to shows, wear it in the garage, wear it out!
$124.99: Legacy Tonneau 42mm (Normally $249.00)See It
If you’d like to see some other styles, shop more Timex flash sale deals on the watchmaker’s page.
Timex Legacy Tonneau Specs
Quartz Analog Movement
A quartz analog movement is powered by a battery. Quartz movements are highly accurate, capable of keeping time to within milliseconds per day.
Stainless Steel Case
Crafted of tarnish-free stainless steel, the case is designed to withstand everyday wear while retaining its shine.
- Case Diameter: 42 mm
- Case Height: 11 mm
- Case Material: Stainless Steel
- Case Color: Gunmetal
- Case Finish: Brushed/Polished
- Dial Color: Black
- Full Dial Markers
- Battery Type: SR936SW
Fabric Strap
A soft, lightweight, and breathable fabric strap ensures a comfortable wearing experience throughout the day.
- Band / Lug Width: 22 mm
- Band Color: Black+ Red Stripe
Mineral Crystal
A toughened glass made from silica that’s heat- and scratch-resistant, offering clear visibility and solid everyday durability.
Water Resistant to 50 Meters
This watch is suitable for light swimming, not suitable for snorkelling or poolside diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while underwater.
Date Window
The watch dial incorporates a date window, offering convenient access to the current date.
Chronograph Movement
A chronograph movement provides the added functionality of a stopwatch. By using the two pushers, you can start, stop, and reset this function.