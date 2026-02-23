Get 50% Off This ’70s-Inspired Tonneau Chronograph

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Cars and chronograph watches go together perfectly—especially clean, classy chronos like this Timex Legacy Tonneau with a black 42-mm stainless case and subtle red stripe on the strap. This is a nice buy at its $249 list price, and an absolutely screaming deal at 50% off ($124.99) like it is right now.

We all know Timex is not on the same plane as Omega or Rolex. But this American company been making watches for 170 years—it must be doing something right. Besides, if you actually want something you can wear without worry, a low price of entry is a feature, not a bug. This is a heck of a lot of watch for $125. Wear it trackside, wear it to shows, wear it in the garage, wear it out!

