The 2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Has a New $26,995 Option Package

Cadillac is offering yet another limited-production option to the 2026 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing as it winds down production of the benchmark-setting sport sedan. This time, it’s a beautiful new blue paint finish dubbed “Deep Ocean.” But there’s a catch: To get it, you have to spend $27,000.

Yes, Cadillac has dabbled in bespoke Blackwing paint finishes before, but that’s not what we’re looking at here—at least not just that. Instead, we have more of a popular equipment package with the paint finish thrown in just to spice things up a bit. We reached out to Cadillac for an official breakdown of what’s included, and here’s the list we were sent:

Deep Ocean Tintcoat

Brembo front and rear brakes with blue brake calipers

Jet black high performance seats with full semi-aniline leather jet black accents and carbon fiber seatbacks

Santorini blue seatbelts and steering wheel stripe (on manual transmission equipped vehicles)

Black mirror caps, black badging

19″ forged aluminum wheels with Satin Graphite dark finish wheels

Carbon Fiber Packages 1 and 2 which include carbon fiber front splitter, front wheel well deflectors, rear extra aero spoiler, grille header, rocker moldings and extensions and rear valance diffuser

DIT

If you’re a fan of Caddy’s sport sedans, you’ll note two things straight away: For starters, the only unique item on that list is the (admittedly beautiful) blue paint finish. And second, this includes just about everything you’d want on a new Blackwing save for the also-expensive Precision Package (which includes the carbon ceramic brakes). To add the latter on costs another $18,000, meaning you’d be spending $45,000 on add-on packages alone.

Yes, $27,000 for a bundle of popular equipment and a unique finish may seem like a lot, but after fiddling with Cadillac’s configurator it’s not as eye-watering as it looks, largely because the bundled features are themselves quite expensive. The Carbon 1 and 2 packages total up to about $14,500 just by themselves, and the semi-aniline leather is another $8,000 by itself. That’s more than $22,000 right there. Once you figure in the colored brakes, the upgrade to the satin wheel finish, and all the other smaller items, the actual cost for the paint itself works out to just a couple grand—certainly not cheap, even by Cadillac standards. The next-most-expensive paint finish available for the ’26 model is Radiant Red Tintcoat at $1,225.

Cadillac says the Deep Ocean package will be available in March and limited to just 200 units. Got room in the garage for another V8?

