The End of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is the End of an Era

We’ve now learned that the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans will be discontinued after the 2026 model year. The cars on dealer lots right now will be among the last of the current generation. That means we’ll soon be saying goodbye to the CT4-V Blackwing and CT-5 Blackwing—two badass machines that uniquely appeal to the timeless automotive ideals of power, luxury, and driver engagement.

I feel a little funny writing this ode to the Blackwing myself, since I’ve only spent fleeting moments with these cars, while my friend and colleague, Byron Hurd, actually owns one. That said, my appreciation for Cadillac’s sport-luxury sedans is immense. (If I weren’t such a cheapskate, I might have one too.)

Really, anyone who’s even remotely into cars can appreciate the majesty of the Blackwings for one reason: They are essentially the ultimate single-car solution for a driving enthusiast.

2026 Cadillac CT5-V in Typhoon Metallic (left), and a CT5-V Blackwing in Drift Metallic (right). Cadillac

But the CT5-V Blackwing in particular was a flagship not just for the wreathed brand, but for V8 sport sedans altogether. Rear-wheel drive, manual-shift, and eight-cylinder was the ultimate powertrain configuration for a very long time. Today, the Big Blackwing is the only car carrying that torch, and soon, its light will go out. So pour one out for the Cadillac Blackwings, icons of American car culture that embodied enthusiast dreams. Here’s my little rundown celebrating both the smaller ‘Wing and the epic 6.2-liter industry hero.

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Cadillac

The CT4 is considered a “compact luxury sedan,” measuring about 15.5 feet in length and weighing 3,900 pounds (slightly lighter with a stick shift). The main reason the Blackwing variant is a perennial car-dork favorite is that it’s got big power, rear-wheel drive, and a manual transmission. But what makes it iconic is that it’s also packing exceptional performance features like Magnetic Ride Control suspension and titanium connecting rods. It’s an entirely sports-oriented vehicle, not just a token stick-shift novelty.

The CT4-V Blackwing has a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, claiming 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. You can pair that with a Tremec six-speed manual and LuK twin-disc clutch or GM Hydra-Matic 10L80 10-speed paddle-shift automatic. Either way, you get rear-wheel drive and an electronic limited-slip diff.

Primary performance specs are zero to 60 in 4.1 seconds (3.9 with the automatic), with a top speed of 189 mph.

A 2026 CT4-V Blackwing lists for $64,195. The car will have had a five-year model run, as it was introduced in 2021 as a 2022 model. If you don’t need a brand-new one, I found about 250 for sale around the country on Autotrader, ranging from about $40,000 to $90,000. Manual-transmission cars made up 113 of the listings, so don’t panic too hard if you’re keen to get one. They’re out there.

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac

The CT5 has some of the same basic design elements as the CT4, but it’s bigger. The 5 is a little over 16 feet long and weighs 4,142 pounds (again, slightly slimmer with a stick). What really makes the Big Blackwing stand out is what’s under the hood: An absolute beast of an aluminum engine with 6.2 liters of displacement and a 1.7-liter supercharger. Cadillac says it’s good for 668 hp and 659 lb-ft of torque.

Not only are the engine specs awesome, but it can also be paired with a Tremec six-speed manual just like the CT4-V. Think about that, folks—you can’t even buy a stick-shift Corvette in 2025. But here’s Cadillac, serving up luxury land yachts with almost seven hundred horses you can shift yourself. It’s truly wild!

You can get a 10-speed auto too, but the stick models will be bringing big money at auctions in five years.

The CT5-V Blackwing is loaded with elite suspension and other supporting components, making it more than just fast; it’s also quite special. The performance claims in the manual state zero to 60 in 3.6 seconds, while the factory top speed is listed as “200+.” (If you’ve got any personal experience finding the actual VMAX, dear reader, please drop a comment.)

The Big Blackwing will have the same model run as the smaller one, though, of course, it costs quite a bit more. The stick-shift base car starts at $99,095 before options, while the auto pushes you over six figures. The least expensive used models I’m seeing after cursory research are about $70,000, and there are over 300 on the market right now. Autotrader has about 130 listed as manual-shift as of this writing.

If you’d like to revisit reading about what these are really like to drive and experience, check out our CT5-V Blackwing review and our CT4-V Blackwing write-up from months back.

Cadillac

What’s Next?

Cadillac has confirmed that there will be another internal-combustion CT5 for the American market at some point in the future. But no such promises have been made about the CT4, the manual transmission, or the Blackwing performance variants.

The substantial population of used stick-shift CT cars I found in just a few seconds of window shopping leads me to believe that quite a few manuals were sold new. Caddy’s product planners may be bold enough to introduce one more mega-powerful manual-shift flagship before society collapses. But I won’t get my hopes up too much.

You won’t find a stick shift in sedans from the usual suspects like BMW or Audi these days. As far as sport-luxury manual shift sedan options go, there’s the Acura Integra Type S, but it’s not really on the CT4-V Blackwing’s level.

The next torchbearer for the depressingly lonely category of rear-drive three-pedal luxury cars could be a new-gen Infiniti Q50, which, supposedly, and surprisingly, is in the pipeline with a manual transmission.

Got any Blackwing stories or insights? Tell me about ’em! I love these cars. Get to me at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.