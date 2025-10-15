Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Sedans Are Dead After 2026, Gas-Powered Replacement Promised

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The current-gen Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans—along with their rollicking Blackwing performance variants—will be discontinued after the 2026 model year. But the American automaker has confirmed that a new CT5 will return in the future, with a “next-generation internal combustion engine” for the North American market.

A memo from Global Cadillac’s Vice President John Roth was shared on the Cadillac V-Club’s website, and confirmed as authentic by Car and Driver, articulating the development. I’ll copy it here wholesale for those of you who are interested:

Next-Generation ICE Cadillac CT5 confirmed for Lansing Grand River Assembly Today, Cadillac will announce that after six strong years, the current generation Cadillac CT4 and CT5 will be retired after model year 2026. The CT4 will continue through June 2026 and the CT5 until the end of 2026. Over recent years, these vehicles have consistently delivered on our expectations through exceptional performance, cutting-edge technology, and superior craftsmanship earning many accolades. This success has led to an underscoring strong demand that cements the brand’s legacy for generations to come. Therefore, I am thrilled to confirm that the legacy of the CT5 will continue as a next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle in a future model year. The next-generation CT5 will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant. It will be available for purchase in the United States and Canada. We’ll share more details as plans are finalized. Cadillac is well positioned to adapt its portfolio to meet customer demand by offering the luxury of choice and this is the next proof point of that flexibility. We appreciate you being and enthusiast and your commitment to the Cadillac brand. Please be sure to look out for future updates and exciting details about the next-generation CT5 and its features in the future! John Roth

Vice President, Global Cadillac

The Cadillac CT sedans, among the very last luxury vehicles you can still order new with a manual transmission, are obviously a huge deal to us car dorks and I’m not entirely sure how to feel about this news. If you’ve had your eye on a Blackwing, it might be time to pounce. If we’re getting any more V8-powered sedans from Cadillac, the next one could well be the last.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com