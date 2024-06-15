Cadillac’s Special Edition Blackwings Pay Homage to Le Mans

Cadillac has unveiled two limited-edition Blackwing variants to celebrate its history at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. And it’s no coincidence the announcement comes during this year’s race session.

The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition and CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud Edition will feature Magnus Matte exterior paint, blue-tinted Stormhawk carbon fiber components, gloss black mirror caps, Royal Blue brake calipers, black badging, and heritage number graphic inlays. The side skirts will also showcase the edition name.

2025 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud Edition. Cadillac

Both cars’ interiors offer a choice between Jet Black or Cool Gray seats, which will feature distinctive stitching of their respective eponymous vehicle’s racing number. The overall theme will heavily feature Phantom Blue accented with Santorini Blue trim. Atop their manual transmission shifters will be a 3D-printed commemorative medallion.

Both the Le Monstre and Petit Pataud special editions will also be outfitted with heritage-numbered door sill plates as well as a Cadillac Collector Series plaque on the B-pillar.

The special edition Blackwings resurrect a pair of iconic names both celebrating a 75th anniversary.

2025 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Petit Pataud Edition. Cadillac

In 1950, Briggs Cunningham, along with Miles and Sam Collier, entered a pair of Cadillac Series 61 coupes for the Circuit de la Sarthe loop. These would be the first-ever post-war American vehicles to participate in Le Mans. Cunningham and Phil Walters co-drove the No. 2 “Le Monstre” while the Colliers shared the wheel of the No. 3 “Petit Pataud.”

At the time, Le Mans allowed race entrants to rebody a stock chassis. The Le Monstre team did just that, fabricating its racer to more closely resemble a wedge-shaped bar of soap than the coupe it really was. Petit Pataud received mild modifications but still looked very much like a Series 61 coupe. Both vehicles finished the race, with the Petit Pataud placing 10th overall and Le Monstre right behind in 11th, having made an astounding comeback after landing in 35th place following an early race incident.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Edition. Cadillac

Production for the Le Mans homage Blackwings is slated for early 2025. In recognition of the 1950 debut year, just 50 units of the Petit Pataud CT4-V Blackwing will be built while 101 CT5-V Blackwing Le Monstre Editions will be produced, a number that honors the 101st anniversary of Le Mans itself.

You can catch the current crop of Cadillac hypercars at the race this weekend via Cadillac’s YouTube livestreams.

