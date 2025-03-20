Cadillac Still Has No Plans for Gas-Powered CT4, CT5 Replacements: Report

Despite pumping the brakes on its electrification shift, General Motors is sticking to its plan to sunset the internal-combustion Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans after this generation. All-electric four-door models remain on the table, but there will be no gasoline-burning replacement for either once sales of existing models have dried up, per GM Authority.

Cadillac made it plain with the launch of the Blackwing versions of the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V that they would mark the final chapter in the brand’s internal-combustion performance story. Technically, that left the door open for non-performance models to carry on the banner after the two sport sedans are retired, but that’s some admittedly narrow wiggle room. Both nameplates are sticking around for the 2026 model year, but beyond that, the future looks murky.

Apart from the Celestiq, Cadillac’s electrification efforts have paralleled the industry’s pivot toward taller, longer, roomier vehicles, but this report suggests that there’s some hope for folks who actually want a low-slung performance EV. GM has carved out space within its platform hierarchy for cars with a lower seating position.

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Peter Holderith

Two of them are reportedly already in development at Cadillac. While that would match up perfectly with the CT4 and CT5, slow sales of the former already cost it the mid-cycle refresh that boosted the CT5’s interior for 2025. The likelihood of an actual replacement for the more compact sedan, even with electric power, appears to be quite low.

But the existence of a second model is interesting, especially if its size does line up with that of the now-discontinued CT6, as GM Authority’s source claims. Could this represent a coupe/sedan pairing, or perhaps a return of the larger nameplate? Either way, there’s one thing we can be pretty certain about at this point: it won’t be powered (at least exclusively) by gasoline. The Drive has reached out to GM for comment on this report and will update this story should we hear anything.

Got a tip? Drop us a note at tips@thedrive.com.