Snoopy Goes Off-Roading on This Affordable Expedition Watch

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The latest product of an ongoing Peanuts x Timex collab is this Expedition Snoopy Road Trip watch, a cool and rugged off-roady timepiece with a fun splash of whimsy. List price is just $169, and you get 15% off if you put an email address on Timex’s mailing list.
Snoopy Expedition WatchSee It
It’s a Timex Expedition Capstone (39mm case, grooved silicone strap) with a fanciful Snoopy and Woodstock going wheeling in what looks like a cartoonified mashup of a Toyota FJ40 and a Jeep CJ-7. I love it. I’ll probably cop one for myself, but this would also make a great gift for anybody who’s into off-roading and has a sense of humor.
Full Specs from Timex
Quartz Analog Movement
A quartz analog movement is powered by a battery. Quartz movements are highly accurate, capable of keeping time to within milliseconds per day.
Case & Dial
- Case Diameter: 39 mm
- Case Height: 10.5 mm
- Case Material: Low Lead Brass
- Case Color: Silver-Tone
- Case Finish: Brushed
- Dial Color: Green
- Dial Markings: Arabic (Full)
- Battery Type: SR920SW
Quick-Release Silicone Strap
There are no tools required to remove the spring bars that attach the silicone strap to the case. Refresh your look in seconds with endless strap options.
- Band / Lug Width: 20 mm
- Band Material: Silicone
- Band Color: Green
- Band Latch: Buckle
Mineral Crystal
A toughened glass made from silica that’s heat- and scratch-resistant, offering clear visibility and solid everyday durability.
Water Resistant to 50 Meters
This watch is suitable for light swimming. It is not suitable for snorkelling or poolside diving. To maintain water resistance, do not press any buttons while underwater.
Date Window
The watch dial incorporates a date window, offering convenient access to the current date.
Luminescent Hand and Dial Markings
Luminescent in-fill on the hands and markers provides enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.