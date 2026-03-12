Snoopy Goes Off-Roading on This Affordable Expedition Watch

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The latest product of an ongoing Peanuts x Timex collab is this Expedition Snoopy Road Trip watch, a cool and rugged off-roady timepiece with a fun splash of whimsy. List price is just $169, and you get 15% off if you put an email address on Timex’s mailing list.

It’s a Timex Expedition Capstone (39mm case, grooved silicone strap) with a fanciful Snoopy and Woodstock going wheeling in what looks like a cartoonified mashup of a Toyota FJ40 and a Jeep CJ-7. I love it. I’ll probably cop one for myself, but this would also make a great gift for anybody who’s into off-roading and has a sense of humor.