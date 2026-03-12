Rivian Won’t Talk About the Missing R2 Tri-Motor. The Reason Why Is Big

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

On Thursday, the Rivian R2 made its formal debut with full trim and pricing information, but notably enthusiasts probably should, at least better have, noticed something missing. Where’s the tri-otor model?

Rivian spokesperson Mikhael Farah told The Drive, “This is just the beginning for R2, so much more to come ;).” Farah could’ve just responded with the winky face and been done, but the confirmation that this is just the warm up act should leave enthusiasts on the edge of their seat. RAD is clearly coming.

Just two weeks ago Rivian launched RAD, which is short for the Rivian Adventure Department, and is basically the automaker’s former skunkworks operation gone legit with a budget and green light. Think BMW M or Mercedes-Benz AMG divisions but in the early days.

The fact that the RAD announcement came two weeks before the R2’s formal debut, the promised tri-motor R2 model is missing from the launch matrix that outlines the R2 lineup, and firm and clear non-denial that the tri-motor model is missing from said lineup can lead to only one place: an R2 RAD is coming.

Keen-eyed observers will note that the Rivian R1 lineup currently stands with a model matrix that goes from R1 Dual Standard (which is being phased out), R1 Dual, R1 Tri, and R1 Quad. Opting for an R1 Dual unlocks the ability to option the Performance Upgrade for $5,000 uncorking the motors for more power and speed.

Notably, the R2 lineup looks completely different in terms of model naming. The matrix goes Standard, Standard, another Standard with a larger battery pack and more range, Premium, and Performance. None of these model names say a thing about how many motors are onboard. Weird? No, purposeful.

R1S Quad Joel Feder

Expect the R1 lineup to be completely shuffled for the upcoming model year 2027 in the coming months with Dual models being rebranded Standard, Tri models being rebranded Performance, and wait for it, Quad models probably becoming RAD.

Which will make the lineups have an R1 RAD with a quad-motor powertrain and the R2 RAD model featuring a tri-motor powertrain.

For those that don’t remember, Rivian stated two years ago the R2 with a tri-motor powertrain would do 0-60 mph in less than 3.0 seconds.

A quad-motor R2 was never promised or discussed, and seems unlikely. But I’ve seen a pig fly before, though it was a little plastic toy with wings on a string. Still, my eyes saw what they saw.

