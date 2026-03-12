Sony Has ‘No Information’ on the Fate of the Afeela Project After Honda’s EV Pullback

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Honda shocked the industry this morning when it announced that the trio of EVs it was planning to build and sell in the United States—the 0 Series Sedan, SUV, and Acura RSX—have been canceled, citing tariff concerns and the changing regulatory and commercial landscapes around EVs. Another vehicle implicated in this decision that was not mentioned was Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela 1, an electric sedan set to be manufactured in Ohio, right next to the 0 Series. You might wonder whether the Afeela 1 will still launch at all. Unfortunately, Sony Honda Mobility doesn’t appear to have a definite answer to that question yet.

The Drive reached out to Sony Honda Mobility about what this all means for the young joint venture. The response, from the company’s PR director, Akiko Itoga, reads as follows:

“Sony Honda Mobility is aware of Honda Motor’s decision to pause its EV business in North America. Our parent companies, Sony Group Corporation and Honda, will hold discussions on how this affects SHM, therefore there is no more information that we can speak to at this moment. We are operating as usual. We will keep you informed when we have more news.“

It seems that there’s no plan yet in place for SHM, which, frankly, might be the worst spot for the company to find itself in right now. The platform that underpins the Afeela 1 is identical to the one intended for the 0 Series. Right after the start of the new year, SHM announced that it had completed trial production runs of the Afeela 1 at Honda’s East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio. Honda and Acura’s EVs would’ve rolled out of a facility next door, in Marysville.

Since then, no significant production news has been shared. By all appearances, the brand is indeed functioning as normal. It’s slated to host a grand opening event for its Fremont, California Studio and Delivery Hub this weekend. The modest beginnings of a brick and mortar footprint are there, with multiple retail locations across the Golden State.

The Afeela 1’s timing no doubt complicates this situation. Had it been penciled to start production alongside the 0 Series SUV and RSX later this year, it might’ve been swept up in today’s decision. But the Afeela 1 is much further along than those vehicles were. Last we heard, SHM was planning to deliver the first cars to customers before the end of 2026, and the company’s website still says as much. At CES in January, the automaker even showed off an SUV prototype.

Then again, Sony Honda Mobility and Honda itself have been very clear on both sides that one company doesn’t speak for the other, and SHM is its own entity. Perhaps that means the Afeela 1 could still live, even if there are undoubtedly challenges facing it. After Sony started down this road of making cars six long years ago, it would be crushing not to have anything to show for all that effort.

