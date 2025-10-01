The Last Gasp of the EV Credit: Q3 2025 Sales Round-up

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hey there, folks! We’re trying something new this quarter. If you like the format or have requests/suggestions, let us know at tips@thedrive.com.

Welcome to our Q3 2025 sales roundup! We’ll be sharing high- and low-lights from the sales reports of all the major automakers as they’re released over the coming days. Keep an eye on this hub for key facts and figures and anything that we find deserving of a break-out story.

Without further ado…

What to watch

EVs! This was the final quarter of federal electric vehicle credits in the United States. We expect some spiky sales numbers from customers rushing to get ’em while they were (relatively) cheap, both from domestic automakers looking to beat the deadline and from importers hoping to poach some of those bargain-shoppers.

Big numbers from Korea

Hyundai and Kia both posted record third-quarter results. Remember, neither Hyundai nor Kia has a U.S.-built electric vehicle, so any incentives to move EVs came straight from both companies’ pockets. We suspect they were working hard to steal sales from domestic brands who were trying to move metal ahead of the expiring credits, helping explain a 90% spike in Ioniq 5 sales compared to a year ago. According to Hyundai, the vast majority of those Ioniq sales came in September.

Zombie car watch: Ford Edge

Ford really shoveled its remaining Edges off dealer lots earlier this year. The company has recorded more than 3,000 sales of the two-row midsize crossover so far in 2025, but zero of them came in Q3.