Tesla Faltering Is GM’s Gain, Especially for the Chevy Equinox EV

The screaming deal that was the Chevrolet Bolt may be missing in action for the time being, but in its place, people finally seem to be noticing that the Equinox EV is a pretty solid value, too. I drove the most basic of base models earlier this year and came away very impressed. It appears I’m far from the only one, as GM has just reported that the all-electric Equinox didn’t just have its best month of sales in July—it had the best month ever for a non-Tesla EV, with more than 8,500 units sold.

It compounds an ever better month for EVs across the entire GM portfolio, which tallied around 19,000 vehicles. GM attributes part of this to the impending death of the $7,500 EV tax credit, which is coming fast on October 1. Whatever the reason, per GM’s reporting, July represented a 115% year-over-year increase in the General’s EV sales for the month, coming off the heels of a strong second quarter in which the company moved 146% more EVs than it did over the same period in 2024.

If you’re curious how the Equinox EV shook out versus its competition during the month of July, here’s how the field looks. (Numbers in parentheses represent year-over-year change for each model.)

Honda Prologue — 6,318 (+82.7%)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 — 5,818 (+70.3%)

Ford Mustang Mach-E — 5,308 (+15.6%)

Subaru Solterra — 1,562 (+23.0%)

Kia EV6 — 1,290 (-16.6%)

Not all automakers have reported July figures, but we can get a vague idea of where the unnamed competitors might land based on their overall Q2 results. The Volkswagen ID.4 has been having a much tougher go of it through 2025, with VW moving just 1,992 examples of its electric SUV over the last quarter. The Nissan Ariya has been faring a little better, at 3,323 vehicles sold over the same period. Neither of those numbers includes July sales, so it’s unclear how they’re kicking off Q3. Additionally, Toyota reported 1,223 sales for the BZ4X this past June, a nearly 10% decrease for that nameplate versus the prior year, which also places it barely behind its badge-swapped cousin, the Subaru Solterra.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV’s interior, seen here in base 1LT trim, is really good for the price. And the seats are super comfortable. General Motors

One of the key things to remember, though, is that the Equinox EV is cheaper than just about all of those alternatives, starting at $34,995. And for that low sum, you get a whole lot: a projected 319 miles of range, loads of space, and a comfortable and very respectable interior with the lone demerit being, you guessed it, a lack of CarPlay and Android Auto for GM’s rather unwieldy infotainment system. Provided you can see past that, it’s a great car and a great value, even before you tack on a second electric motor or any optional extras. With Tesla’s slide over recent months, it’s not a huge surprise to see Chevy’s cheapest EV picking up the slack.

