Honda Is Selling More of GM’s Electric SUVs Than General Motors

While it’s not something either company talks a lot about publicly, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX are essentially midsize GM electric SUVs in elaborate trench coats. Underneath their badge-engineered elements, they’re fundamentally the same vehicle as the Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. But despite arriving later and being sold through a smaller network of dealers, Honda’s versions are somehow still selling better than the cars they’re based on.

The Q2 numbers tell the whole story. Honda’s dealers have managed to sell more than 16,000 Prologues so far this year. Meanwhile, Chevy has sold fewer than 13,000 Blazer EVs. Bear in mind, Chevrolet has close to 3,000 dealerships in the United States; Honda doesn’t even top 1,100. That means, on average, each Chevy dealership has moved fewer than 4.5 Blazer EVs in 2025; meanwhile, each Honda dealership is averaging more than 15 Prologues.

On the premium side, Acura has racked up 10,335 ZDX sales for the year, to Cadillac’s 9,317 Lyriqs. While the ZDX was only the third-best-selling car in Acura’s showrooms through Q2, it more than tripled the volume of the (soon to be discontinued) TLX sedan and doubled that of the Integra. We didn’t run the numbers on the ratio of Acura dealerships to Cadillac dealerships, but you can probably guess how that shakes out.

In GM’s defense, the company is actually moving more Ultium-based models than the above numbers suggest. In addition to Blazer EV and Lyriq, there’s also the Cadillac Escalade iQ (3,766), Optiq (4,940), and Vistiq (1,745); and the Chevy Equinox EV (27,749). And that’s not even getting into the trucks (GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV). Point being, in terms of sheer Ultium EV sales, GM is moving a lot more metal than Honda, even if Honda is doing better in the segments where their offerings overlap.

There’s also plenty of good news on GM’s side of this equation. While Blazer EV might be losing the race to Prologue, it’s still pacing well ahead of its 2024 sales. In fact, out of GM’s entire EV portfolio, only the Lyriq’s sales are off compared to last year’s. The Cadillac brand, in aggregate, has sold 50% more EVs so far in 2025.

