The $65,850 Acura ZDX Is Now Cheaper to Lease Than a $36K CR-V Hybrid

Acura‘s first-ever EV, the ZDX, is currently being offered at the price of a Honda CR-V, which is smaller in every way, from size to tech to luxury. A recent price cut means you can lease a 2024 Acura ZDX for less than $300 a month.

A special lease deal sees the new ZDX being offered at $299 a month for 36 months, according to CarsDirect. Including just $2,999 down at signing coupled with an available $4,000 loyalty or conquest buyer bonus, the effective monthly price turns out to be $424. That’s only five bucks more than leasing a 2025 Honda CR-V but $51 cheaper than the CR-V Hybrid. If you were already in the market for an Acura, an EV, a crossover, or simply perusing car sites until something struck your fancy, is there a downside?

The ZDX EV isn’t perfect, but in our first-drive review, we complimented its “solid driving dynamics, nice interior, and decent value over the German competition.” Granted, we test drove the more powerful Type S variant that once served as a Pikes Peak pace car. But the entry-level A-Spec RWD, which the Acura lease deal applies to, offers the same spacious interior, infotainment, towing capacity, and an abundance of high-level safety features.

Acura

Starting at $65,850, the ZDX A-Spec isn’t exactly a slouch. Its single-motor powertrain produces 358 horsepower and 324 lb-ft of torque. The A-Spec trim also boasts the most range of the ZDX lineup at 313 miles, versus the 278 miles of the ZDX Type S.

The ZDX lease offer is available in CARB emission states, of which there are currently 15 plus the District of Columbia. But to keep pricing attractive, the Acura comes with additional discounts not offered on the CR-V. For example, being an EV, there is a $7,500 Clean Vehicle credit along with the aforementioned loyalty bonus, as well as $4,000 back in lease cash. There is also another $8,850 in lease cash offered in zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) states. Elsewhere, that number is either $7,200 or $7,950.

Last week, CarsDirect reported on another incentive for Los Angeles residents impacted by the region’s deadly wildfires. The Acura Wildfire Client Relief Offer of $1,500 off a ZDX lease or purchase or $1,000 off any other Acura vehicle that isn’t an Integra Type S.

The federal EV tax credit is available until June 30, while all other discounts and specials mentioned end on March 3.

