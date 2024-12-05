Recaro Lives! Seat Maker Rescued From Bankruptcy by Italian Parts Supplier

A few months ago, news emerged that Recaro, the well-known seat manufacturer, was going bust. In fact, word only got out after Recaro failed to deliver seats to Ineos, which stopped production of its Land Rover-esque off-roaders. Thankfully, the iconic German seat company will live on, at least for now, as it’s been saved by Proma Group, an Italian parts supplier.

Proma’s investment agreement could see Recaro back on its feet as early as January. While Proma will take control of Recaro, many of the original employees in the Sales and Technology departments in Stuttgart, Germany will be retained to create a smoother transition. So if there are any companies like Ineos awaiting outstanding orders to be filled, they might get their seats soon enough.

Recaro

“Our investment in RECARO Automotive will strengthen our ability to deliver a premium seating product, while embracing the most cutting-edge innovations in the automotive sector,” said Proma Group CEO Luca Pino. “The RECARO name is renowned throughout the world as a benchmark of German industrial technology, and Proma Group, a symbol of Italian manufacturing excellence, is excited about the future and the quality that will be expressed in the automotive market thanks to the union of two first-class companies”.

It’s always tough to see brands like Recaro, with such incredible histories, endure financial struggles and get snapped up by bigger fish. You never know if the new parent will share the same values that made the original company so renowned. At the same time, we’re glad to see Recaro rescued from financial ruin, as the automotive world is a better place with Recaro in it. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to pretend that I can afford to put a set of Pole Position seats in my shitbox E90 3 Series.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com