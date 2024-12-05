Bengals QB Joe Burrow Bought a Batmobile for $3 Million

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow leads the NFL in most passing statistics. He’s having a sensational year, even if his team’s record doesn’t reflect it. To ease the pain of being near the bottom of the AFC North, Joe Cool just bought himself a present: a $2.99 million Tumbler Batmobile.

“Have I told you I bought the Batmobile,” Burrow asked teammate wide receiver Tee Higgens during the first episode of HBO’s latest Hard Knocks season. “I don’t think I get it for like a year but I bought it.” He then talked about getting a movie-accurate Batsuit to match his new ride for Halloween.

About a month ago, Warner Bros. announced that it was commissioning 10 replica Tumblers, Batman’s signature ride from The Dark Knight. It’s a fully functioning replica (without the deployable Batcycle, of course) that’s identical to the movie car. At 183 inches long, 111 inches wide, and 60 inches tall, the Tumbler replica is as imposing in reality as it was on screen. It even has all of the movie car’s signature design elements, from the open front wheel design to the active rear spoilers and tractor-sized rear tires. Obviously, the replica isn’t bulletproof, so don’t expect Burrow to go fighting crime in the offseason.

A 6.2-liter LS3 Chevy V8 powers the Tumbler replica, so it makes 525 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque. But because it weighs 5,511 pounds, it isn’t super quick. That jet thruster at the back is just for looks and won’t shorten the Tumbler’s zero to 60 mph time, though it makes noise to simulate some added thrust for extra excitement. It’s all about the theatrics, folks.

Burrow won’t be driving his Batmobile to Bengals practice either way because it isn’t street-legal, which is probably a good thing since it looks like it could pancake a Prius in traffic.

According to Sportrac, Burrow is set to make $65.7 million from the Bengals this year—and that isn’t including any endorsement deals he has on the side. So he can clearly afford the $2.99 million Tumbler. Will that make up for getting sacked seemingly 4,000 times so far this season, or being first in the league in both yards and touchdown passes but still being 4-8? Probably not. But at least his cosplay game will be off the charts next year.

