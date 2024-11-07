You Can Finally Get Into a Ford Bronco for Under $40K Again

When Ford revived the Bronco in 2021, it came with an eye-catching price tag of under $30,000 including destination. However, Ford’s ability to bait customers with a $29,995 advertised price quickly disappeared, as the entry-level trim repeatedly leaped by a few thousand over subsequent years until the 2024 Bronco started at no less than $41,525. Thankfully, the Base trim is back for 2025, opening the door to off-road fun under $40K—if only barely.

The two-door Bronco base is advertised for $37,995 before Ford’s $1,895 destination fee, which takes MSRP to $39,890. Strangely, building a 2025 vehicle on the automaker’s website tacks on an acquisition fee beyond that, though that would only apply to leases. By the way, that’s for an SUV with standard four-wheel drive and a seven-speed manual transmission.

The roughly $10K price increase since the Bronco first came on the scene in 2020 might sting, though it’s worth highlighting that the SUV has better standard equipment now, like a 12-inch digital gauge cluster. For that $39,890 sticker, you get three no-cost color options—black, white, or gray—4.46 axles, an open rear diff, and a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Today’s Bronc is also a bit more comfortable than before, thanks to rear climate vents on four-door versions and additional sound insulation to make the cabin quieter.

Ford’s Factory Matte Clear Film on a 2022 model-year Bronco Big Bend as an example, next to a regular Bronco without the film applied. Ford

Ford also added its Factory Matte Clear Film wrap to the Bronco’s options list. It provides a matte finish to any paint color you choose, while also doubling as a paint-protection film. It’s a compelling option that will help your Bronco look edgier and stay cleaner after playing in the mud.

Comparatively, you can get a two-door Jeep Wrangler with a manual transmission, four-wheel drive, and a 3.6-liter V6 for $33,990. However, the Bronco is a bit bigger, offers more interior space, and is more refined on-road than the Jeep. So if you’re interested in a back-to-basics off-roader that isn’t too compromised for regular commuting, the new Bronco Base is the cheapest the model’s been in two years.

