From the Folks That Created the Double-Wide Jeep Wrangler, Here’s the Total Opposite

In the Morocco National Auto Museum, there’s a section dedicated to unique and strange off-roaders. There, you’ll find everything from mint condition K5 Chevy Blazers and military vehicles to custom Jeep Wranglers that have either doubled in size or been halved, like our example here. The builder seemingly cut the middle out of a Wrangler and put the two outside halves back together, creating one of the most visually confusing vehicles I’ve ever seen.

We’ve known about the museum’s double-wide, eight-passenger Jeep that’s made from two nearly complete Wranglers fused at the hip, like some David Cronenberg creation. However, this ultra-narrow version, which we were reminded of this week thanks to footage of it on the move shared by Mohamed Saber, is the exact opposite. This is the Jeep equivalent of throwing out every slice from a loaf of bread and keeping only the ends. It’s so slender that the pair of headlights are about an inch apart. The spare tire mounted on the tailgate is almost as wide as the entire body. It’s unsettling, but also hilarious.

There are only two tandem seats in the half-pint Jeep, with a passenger seat behind the driver’s. I’d hope the driver’s seat folds forward to allow passenger ingress, as this is a two-door Wrangler. Imagine if they tried this with a long one.

I have no idea what powers this thin Wrangler, though. There’s no way the JK-generation Wrangler’s typical 3.8- and later 3.6-liter V6 engines are fitting in that narrow bay. Perhaps some sort of tiny inline-four? Could the engine be tilted upward, too, indicated by the massive slanted hood bulge? And since it regularly drives in sand, with video to prove it, it would seem that its four-wheel drive is still fully functional. Whoever is building these mutant Jeeps isn’t just silly—they’re also mechanically creative to get them to work.

In the YouTube video below, also courtesy of Saber, you can see both of these extraordinary Wranglers cruising in sync through the desert at around the 3:45 mark, with a normal example in the middle for comparison. Saber could be dropping info on their powertrains, but if so, the language barrier makes it hard to parse out. But that’s beside the point—I need to drive that half Jeep now. It’s a new life goal.

