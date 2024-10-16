Ford Bronco Base Model Revived for 2025, Leaked Order Guide Says

When the sixth-gen Ford Bronco first came out, my cousin ordered a two-door Base model in Race Red with the seven-speed manual transmission. It was a killer deal at the time, considering he got the most anticipated 4×4 of the millennium for a little less than $30,000 out the door. There was a lot to love about the no-frills off-roader with a black plastic grille and steel wheels, but then Ford discontinued the Bronco’s Base trim for 2024 and raised the price of entry to $41,525 for a Big Bend model.

Now, though, it seems the Bronco Base is coming back.

Screenshots and photos of 2025 Bronco order guides hit the web earlier this week, and I spotted one of them in the private Ford Bronco Base Facebook group. (There might have been a time when I thought about buying one myself, OK?) And while we don’t yet know how much it’ll cost, it seems safe to bet that the Bronco’s entry price will drop a fair amount.

Via Ford Bronco Base Facebook Group

The Bronco Base is marked for late availability, meaning you won’t be able to get one right away. Still, once it eventually launches, you’ll be able to get it with the seven-speed manual and 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. I haven’t found out whether the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic will be optional on the entry-level trim, but they were previously.

Importantly, you’ll be able to get a Bronco Base with the Sasquatch Package once again. Snagging the most budget-friendly Bronco with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler MTs, upgraded suspension, a 4.7 final drive ratio, and front and rear lockers from the factory sounds pretty nice. The Sasquatch Package isn’t as cheap as it used to be—for 2024, it’s $8,460 with non-beadlock-capable wheels and $9,455 with the beadlocks—so if that’s your plan, you better set aside an extra chunk of change on top of whatever Ford charges for the Bronco Base.

Other additions to the 2025 Bronco, per the guide, include a new Stroppe Edition trim (which Ford already announced), the Free Wheeling Package on Big Bend models, and Desert Sand, Marsh Gray, and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat paint colors. Gone are Cactus Gray, Iconic Silver, Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Peak Blue, Race Red, and Yellowstone color options. The rest of the changes are pretty minor from what I can tell. When asked for comment on the info contained in the sheet, a Ford PR representative told The Drive, “We’ll have more to share on 2025 Bronco in the next few weeks.”

I’m eager to hear how much the 2025 Bronco Base will cost. I don’t expect it to be sub-$30,000 like it was back in 2021, especially since it was around $37,000 when it left after 2023. It’ll have to stay close to that if it wants to compete with the Jeep Wrangler Sport, which starts at $34,585 for the two-door and $39,185 for the four-door.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com