2024 Ford Bronco Drops Base Model, Now Starts Nearly $4,000 Higher

Since the Ford Bronco made its return a few years back, it's been one of Ford's most popular and best-selling models. One of the many reasons it's accomplished that is its $37,340 starting price. However, its entry-level price point is no longer, as the 2024 Ford Bronco is dropping its original base trim.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Drive that it's axing the Bronco's base trim to better align it with customer needs and shorten manufacturing time. Originally, the $37,430 base price gave you cool retro looks, a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a seven-speed manual transmission (a 10-speed auto was available), part-time four-wheel drive, and 16-inch steel wheels. For 2024, though, the Big Bend trim becomes the new base model, starting at $41,025 ($39,130 + $1,895 destination). That adds 17-inch wheels, 32-inch all-terrain tires, LED fog lights, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, among other things.

Bronco Everglades trim

Along with the base trim, Ford is also ditching the 8-inch infotainment screen, which makes the 12-inch screen standard on all Bronco models. If you opt for the Badlands trim, Heavy Duty Modular Front Bumpers are standard, and the cool Everglades trim level is also returning for 2024. It's unclear if pricing will change for all trim levels now that they get the larger infotainment screen, but we'll find out in due time.

Bronco 12-inch touchscreen

Bronco Raptor customers won't be left out, either. A new Code Orange package is coming for 2024, along with two new colors and color-matched fenders. However, on the other end of the Bronco spectrum, the smaller Bronco Sport will be losing its base trim, too.

Order banks for the 2024 Bronco and Bronco Sport just opened, and the online configurator is now live as well.