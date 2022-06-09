Let’s Get Small: Sixth-Gen Ford Bronco R/C Comes to Life in 1:10 Scale

Most of us weren’t lucky enough to grab one of the 7,000 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition models. These Broncos combined the best options of all trim levels from the nostalgia-inspired, sixth-generation revamp and were snapped up quickly. Thankfully, Tamiya is launching a new 1:10-scale 2021 Bronco First Edition R/C, meaning everyone can have a little Bronco in their lives.

This model uses Tamiya’s popular CC-02 4x4 chassis, which has a ladder frame design and live front and rear axles. The chassis is paired with an electric motor that sits behind the front axle and a central transmission that sends power to the front and rear differentials. There’s a wide range of gear ratios on offer that can be locked for different surfaces, giving this model some genuine off-road prowess.

The body is made from polycarbonate, and a quick look around shows a lot of effort went into ensuring it accurately represents Ford’s Bronco First Edition. The roof rack, grille, side mirrors, tire cover, and door handles are all separately molded. Semi-pneumatic rubber tires wrap 12-spoke wheels, which further add to this truck's off-road capabilities. As with most models from Tamiya, some assembly is required.