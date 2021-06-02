Northeast Ford Bronco Off-Road School Still in Limbo After Vermont Town Says No

So you've finally ditched that front-wheel-drive crossover and bought a new 2021 Ford Bronco to take it off the beaten path. Who can blame you? The Bronco comes equipped ready to tackle just about anything Mother Nature can throw at it—if you know how to drive. And even if you don't, Ford has you covered with the launch of its "Off-Roadeo" schools across the country, giving Bronco owners curated spaces and trails to learn how to take their vehicles just about anywhere they'll fit. If you live in the Northeast and want to attend one of these events, however, things might be a little bit more complicated. As we reported back in April, Ford had originally selected the small town of Pomfret, Vermont to host its Bronco-themed event in the Northeast. The Suicide Six Ski Area in Pomfret was the only location east of the Mississippi River to be picked for the event and was specifically chosen for its proximity to a plethora of available logging and maintenance roads.

via Ford

Pomfretians rejected Ford and its crew of off-roaders, citing the potential for damage to its Class 4 roads, or a system of unmaintained, unpaved paths that lead to waterfalls and untouched areas of land. Within days of the plan becoming public, residents attended a virtual meeting with the Pomfret Planning Commission and expressed their concerns. The plans to host the Off-Roadeo in Pomfret were soon withdrawn. Ford maintained its position that it would host a school somewhere in Vermont. Its official website continued to have references to the state—until recently.

via Ford